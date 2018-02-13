Cincinnati's Third Comeback Falls Short against Thunder
February 13, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Cincinnati, OH- The Cincinnati Cyclones (27-19-2-0) dropped a 3-2 decision to the Wichita Thunder on Tuesday evening. Forward Brandon McNally netted both goals for the Cyclones, who see their five-game winning streak come to an end.
After the Thunder took a 1-0 lead after the first on a goal from forward Travis Ewanyk, Cincinnati got in the board 14:05 into the second when McNally slammed in a rebound off a shot from defenseman Anthony Florentino to tie the game, 1-1, after 40 minutes.
The Thunder wasted little time regaining the lead in the third, as just 3:30, defenseman Jeremy Beaudry lit the lamp for his tenth goal of the season to put Wichita ahead, 2-1.
Cincinnati was not deterred and evened the game back up with 4:30 to play in regulation when forward/defenseman Mike Barrett won a face-off back to McNally, and he rifled in the game-tying goal to pull the Cyclones even, 2-2.
The momentum was short-lived however, as just 1:06 later the Thunder netted the game-winner when a shot from defenseman Travis Brown was tipped in by forward Nick Latta to lift Wichita to a 3-2 victory.
The Cyclones were outshot, 31-24 on the evening, with goaltender Jonas Johansson steering aside 28 in the loss. Cincinnati next heads to Reading on Friday night, in the finale of a two-game season series. Face-off is slated for 7:00pm ET.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.