Cincinnati Drops Season Finale with Reading

February 16, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release





Reading, PA- The Cincinnati Cyclones (27-20-2-0) fell to the Reading Royals, 8-0, on Friday night.

After forward Michael Huntebrinker gave the Reading Royals a 1-0 after the first, the Royals got his second of the night along with tallies for forwards Steven Swavely, Matt Willows, and Jimmy DeVito, and defenseman Nolan Zajac to lift Reading to a 6-0 lead through 40 minutes. Reading added two more in the third from forward Adam Schmidt to seal the 8-0 victory.

Reading outshot Cincinnati, 45-35 on the evening, with goaltenders Jonas Johansson and Jason Kasdorf combining to stop 37 in the loss. Cincinnati returns home to take on the Kalamazoo Wings on Sunday night. Face-off is slated for 3:05pm ET.

The 2017-18 season is underway, and the Cincinnati Cyclones want YOU along for the ride! Call (513) 421-PUCK for information regarding Cyclones single game tickets, ticket packages, and Season and Group Tickets!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from February 16, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.