Cincinnati Cyclones Foundation Established

January 26, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release





Team Aims to Help Local Youth Discover the Game of Hockey

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones, along with team General Manager Kristin Ropp, have announced the creation of the Cincinnati Cyclones Foundation. This brand-new extension of the Cincinnati Cyclones aims to help children in the Greater Cincinnati Area discover a love and a passion for the game of hockey.

"Far too often I hear that it is cost prohibitive for children to participate in youth hockey," remarked Ropp. "My personal goal with the establishment of the Cincinnati Cyclones Foundation is to introduce hockey to children in the Tri-State just as they would experience any other youth sport."

The primary focus of the Cincinnati Cyclones Foundation will be to help underwrite and alleviate costs associated with playing hockey. Additionally, the Cincinnati Cyclones Foundation aspires to provide much-needed ice time to local youth hockey players, be it at U.S. Bank Arena, or by underwriting ice time at any one of the hockey or skating facilities around Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky.

A dual focus of the Cincinnati Cyclones Foundation will be to expose children from all over Greater Cincinnati to the game of hockey. Local-area children and hockey players will be afforded the opportunity to discover hockey by attending Cyclones games through group or team outings as well as school visits.

The Cyclones along with local youth hockey organizations will continue to work in conjunction to ensure that as many children will be helped by the Cincinnati Cyclones Foundation as possible, and more information will be released in the coming weeks and months as to next steps in this ongoing process.

The upcoming Cyclones Frozen 5k/10k on Saturday, February 4 will be the first event to benefit the Cincinnati Cyclones Foundation. This annual race serves as a fun, casual run through the riverfront Banks district finishing on the U.S. Bank Arena plaza.

The 2016-17 season is underway, and the Cincinnati Cyclones want you along for the ride as they march towards another Kelly Cup Championship ! 2016-17 single game tickets and packages along with group and Season Ticket Packages are available NOW ! Call (513) 421- PUCK to reserve your seats . Fans can also get the latest team updates on Facebook, Twitter ( @CincyCyclones ), and Instagram, along with our website, www . cycloneshockey . com !

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from January 26, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.