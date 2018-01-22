Chukchansi Park Job Fair; February 3

News Release

2018 Chukchansi Park job fair is set for Saturday, February 3

The Fresno Grizzlies and Fresno FC soccer employ upwards of 400 game-day staff;

ushers, game entertainment, housekeeping, grounds, security and concessions among new positions available

FRESNO, Calif. - The Fresno Grizzlies will hold their annual job fair at Chukchansi Park in Downtown Fresno on Saturday, February 3 from 9 a.m. to Noon. Chukchansi Park employs roughly 400 game-day workers each season for Grizzlies baseball, professional soccer and several stadium special events. As a significant employer in Downtown's largest gathering space, new positions are available for 2018.

Anyone age 18 or older is welcome to apply for multiple positions at the job fair on February 3. (Certain jobs, such as bat boys and "G-Force" entertainment crew may be filled by employees under 18; interested applicants should inquire about age regulations/hourly restrictions at the appropriate station).

