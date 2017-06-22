Chukars Top Rox After Six-Run Eighth

News Release

Wednesday night at Suplizio Field, the Idaho Falls Chukars broke a 5-5 tie with six runs in the eighth inning on the way to a 15-5 win over the Grand Junction Rockies.

The Chukars took advantage of a pair of Rockies' errors in the inning, the latter coming with a run already in and the bases loaded with one out. Amalani Fukofuka hit what looked to be an inning ending double play, but Rockies second baseman Todd Czinege couldn't field it, allowing two runs to score. The next batter, Robby Rinn hit a 3-run homer.

The Chukars scored four more runs in the ninth to drop the Rockies to 1-2 on the season. Rinn finished 3-for-5 with 5 RBI, while Fukofuka and Jonathan McCray also added three hits and both hit home runs.

Alex Golden hit a home run in his first professional at bat, and Alan Trejo finished with two hits and an RBI for the Rockies who led 5-2 after four inning, but didn't have a hit after the fourth inning until the ninth,

Anderson Amarista allowed four earned runs in 4.1 innings, while Reagan Biechler tossed 1.2 scoreless inning in his professional debut.

Michael Agis took the loss, allowing six runs, but only one was earned. Jeffry Valdez surrendered the four runs in the ninth.

