Chukars Top Brewers 7-2

News Release

IDAHO FALLS, ID - Helena Brewers (12-12) pitchers walked a total of 10 batters on Thursday night at Melaleuca Field and the Idaho Falls Chukars (10-14) evened up a three game series with a 7-2 victory in front of a crowd of 3,111.

Like they did the night before, the Brewers jumped out to an early lead. Helena scored two runs on three hits and a Chukars error in the second. Chad McClanahan plated the game's first run, scoring Nick Roscetti on a groundout to second and Dallas Carroll ripped a double to left-center that scored Yerald Martinez for a 2-0 edge.

Helena starter Michael Petersen struggled with his command all night - walking two in the second and two in the third - but entered the fifth inning having allowed just one hit with the two run lead still in tact. After walking Tyler Straub to start the fifth and allowing a one-out single to Cristhian Vasquez, Petersen was replaced by Matt Hardy. The right-hander Hardy allowed the first Chukars run to score on a groundout by Julio Gonzalez, but escaped the inning with the lead still in tact at 2-1.

Things came apart for the Brewers in the sixth inning, however, as Idaho Falls batted around and scored five times to take the lead for good. Karsen Lindell (0-1) walked three of the four men he faced, tossed two wild pitches and allowed the tying run to score on his watch. Alec Bettinger came on in relief of Lindell and gave up back-to-back two run singles that allowed the Chukars to break the 2-2 deadlock and build a 6-2 lead.

Christopher Marte (2-2) shut down the Brewers in the game's final four frames to earn the victory, following a strong start from Holden Capps who struck out six over five innings in his Pioneer League debut.

Friday night's rubber match will see Dylan File (0-0, 4.50) making his second start of the season for the Brewers opposite Janser Lara (2-1, 3.29) for the Chukars. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 and coverage will begin at 7:00 on 95.9/950 KCAP, TuneIn Radio and on helenabrewers.net.

