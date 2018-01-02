News Release

Bridgeport's offense continues its stellar play and Christopher Gibson records his second shutout of the season on Saturday BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (December 30, 2017) - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers (16-12-2-1), proud AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders, continued their stellar play on offense and Christopher Gibson earned his second shutout of the season in a 5-0 win against the Binghamton Devils (10-16-4-1) at Webster Bank Arena on Saturday.

With the victory, the Sound Tigers closed out their 2017 calendar year with a three-game win streak and points in each of their last four home games (3-0-1-0). Josh Ho-Sang, Kyle Schempp, Ryan Bourque, Tanner Fritz and Travis St. Denis all found the back of the net and Gibson (12-6-1) stopped all 19 shots he faced in his sixth career shutout.

In addition, Bridgeport was strong on special teams yet again and went 1-for-4 on the power play, and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill. The Sound Tigers have now scored on the man advantage in six straight games and are 29-for-29 on the penalty kill over their last seven contests - the second longest streak in team history.

After a scoreless opening frame, the Sound Tigers struck first just 34 seconds into the second period courtesy of Ho-Sang's fourth tally in the AHL this season. St. Denis created the opportunity when he hustled into the offensive zone and sent a centering pass to Ho-Sang, who was wide open between the face-off circles, which set him up for a nifty wrist shot that beat goaltender Ken Appleby.

Less than three minutes later, Mitch Vande Sompel helped Bridgeport double its lead when he slipped a cross-ice pass to Seth Helgeson at the left point, who then fired a shot at Appleby. Schempp was in front and capitalized on a beautiful redirection for his first AHL goal.

Bourque capped a three-goal second period for the Sound Tigers at the 19:46 mark when he hammered home a centering pass from Fritz. The latter circled behind the goal line and filtered a pass to the slot where Bourque crushed home a one-time shot past Appleby's glove to make it 3-0. It was Bourque's fourth goal of the season and Fritz collected one of his two assists in the game, giving him 31 on the season - fifth-best in the League. The third-year forward also climbed to fourth among all AHL scorers (35 points).

Bridgeport's offense continued to stay hot in the third period and scored two more tallies, including one on the power play. The first came at even strength when Fritz notched his 10th goal of the season at the 2:04 mark. Patrick Cullity, in his AHL season debut, sent Fritz a lead pass down the left side before Fritz guided a pin-point shot past Appleby's glove, off the post, and in. A little more than five minutes later, St. Denis converted on a penalty to Kevin Rooney for tripping and snipped a one-timer that went top shelf on Appleby. It was St. Denis' seventh tally of the season, which came at the 7:45 mark.

The Sound Tigers outshot the Devils 32-19, while Appleby (5-7-2) made 27 saves for Binghamton.

Next Time Out: The Sound Tigers open the 2018 portion of their schedule on Wednesday, Jan. 3 with a 7:05 p.m. matchup against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. Fans can follow all of the live action on the Sound Tigers Radio Network and AHL Live, beginning with the pre-game show at 6:45 p.m.

