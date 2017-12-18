Christoffer Gets Winner in Condors 4-2 Victory

December 18, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors
News Release
SAN JOSE - The Bakersfield Condors (10-11-3-0) fired a late game-winning goal from LW Braden Christoffer to secure a 4-2 victory over the San Jose Barracuda (11-11-0-1) on Saturday night at SAP Center.
The Condors are now 7-0-0 when leading after two periods and are 2-1-1 on a season-long, five-game road trip. It wraps up in San Jose tomorrow afternoon at 3 p.m.
QUICK HITS
THREE STARS: 1. Christoffer (BAK) 2. Bollig (SJ) 3. DeSimone (SJ)POWER PLAYS: BAK - 1/6; SJ - 0/4 SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 29; SJ - 21GOALTENDERS: BAK - Ellis (6-5-1; 21/19) ; SJ - Bibeau (7-6-0; 28/25)RW Patrick Russell had his second multi-point night of the season (1g-1a)C Josh Currie (1g-3a) has points in three straight games after two assists tonightD Ethan Bear (15 games) and LW Ryan Hamilton (5 games) each returned to the lineup from injury tonightG Nick Ellis made his first start with the Condors since Nov. 25 after being assigned by Edmonton yesterday; he has won three straight starts with the CondorsThe Condors currently have six healthy veterans (Fayne, Stanton, Hamilton, Callahan, Malone, Pakarinen) and are only allowed to dress five of the veteran group for a gameLW Brian Ferlin will miss the remainder of the season after reaggravating a previous injuryScratches: Betker, Fayne, Gambardella, Ferlin, Gust
www.BakersfieldCondors.com
Bakersfield Condors, PO BOX 1806, Bakersfield, CA 93303
