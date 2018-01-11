Christian Thomas Named to Canadian Olympic Team

News Release

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins forward Christian Thomas has been announced by Hockey Canada as part of Canada's roster for the upcoming 2018 Winter Olympics.

The Toronto, Ontario native has nine goals and eight assists for 17 points in 23 games with the Penguins this season. Thomas has also represented Canada twice on the international stage twice in the last two months, participating in the Karjala Cup in November and emerging victorious at the Spengler Cup in December.

"It's a dream come true," Thomas said. "You never believe growing up that you'll have the chance or an opportunity to play in an Olympics. It's just a great opportunity."

A second-round pick by the New York Rangers in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft, Thomas has played in 334 professional games, including 27 in the NHL as a member of the Rangers and Montréal Canadiens. The 25-year-old forward has 173 points (85G-88A) in 307 career AHL games.

The preliminary round of the men's hockey tournament at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea begins on Saturday, Feb. 10. Thomas and the rest of Team Canada will play their first game on Sunday, Feb. 11 against Russia, then proceed to face-off against the likes of the Czech Republic, Finland, Switzerland and the United States in the group stage. The gold medal game for men's hockey at this year's Olympics will be held on Sunday, Feb. 25.

The Penguins' next game is tomorrow, Friday, Jan. 12, as they travel north of the border to Thomas' home country to take on the Belleville Senators. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next home game is Wednesday, Jan. 17 against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Puck drop between the Penguins and Phantoms is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Individual tickets for all Penguins home games are available at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza box office, online at TicketMaster.com, or by calling 800-745-3000.

Season ticket packages for the 19th season of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins hockey, including 22-game, 12-game and Flexbook plans, are available by contacting the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

