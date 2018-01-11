Christian Thomas Named to Canadian Olympic Team

January 11, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins forward Christian Thomas has been announced by Hockey Canada as part of Canada's roster for the upcoming 2018 Winter Olympics.
The Toronto, Ontario native has nine goals and eight assists for 17 points in 23 games with the Penguins this season. Thomas has also represented Canada twice on the international stage twice in the last two months, participating in the Karjala Cup in November and emerging victorious at the Spengler Cup in December.
"It's a dream come true," Thomas said. "You never believe growing up that you'll have the chance or an opportunity to play in an Olympics. It's just a great opportunity."
A second-round pick by the New York Rangers in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft, Thomas has played in 334 professional games, including 27 in the NHL as a member of the Rangers and Montréal Canadiens. The 25-year-old forward has 173 points (85G-88A) in 307 career AHL games.
The preliminary round of the men's hockey tournament at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea begins on Saturday, Feb. 10. Thomas and the rest of Team Canada will play their first game on Sunday, Feb. 11 against Russia, then proceed to face-off against the likes of the Czech Republic, Finland, Switzerland and the United States in the group stage. The gold medal game for men's hockey at this year's Olympics will be held on Sunday, Feb. 25.
The Penguins' next game is tomorrow, Friday, Jan. 12, as they travel north of the border to Thomas' home country to take on the Belleville Senators. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next home game is Wednesday, Jan. 17 against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Puck drop between the Penguins and Phantoms is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Individual tickets for all Penguins home games are available at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza box office, online at TicketMaster.com, or by calling 800-745-3000.
Season ticket packages for the 19th season of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins hockey, including 22-game, 12-game and Flexbook plans, are available by contacting the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board
American Hockey League Stories from January 11, 2018
- HYKA ADDED TO 2018 AHL ALL-STAR CLASSIC ROSTER - Chicago Wolves
- Chicago's Tomas Hyka Added to AHL All-Star Classic Roster - AHL
- Christian Thomas Named to Canadian Olympic Team - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- BLUE JACKETS RECALL JOONAS KORPISALO, ASSIGN MATISS KIVLENIEKS TO MONSTERS - Cleveland Monsters
- San Diego 2 vs. Chicago 1 - San Diego Gulls
- San Diego 2 vs. Chicago 1 - San Diego Gulls
- Griffins Get Five Unanswered Goals - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolves' Franchise-Record Streak Comes to Close - Chicago Wolves
- Pakarinen Wins It for Condors in Overtime - Bakersfield Condors
- B-Sens Score Late, Top Amerks in Overtime - Rochester Americans
- MONSTERS FIGHT TO THE BITTER END IN 1-0 LOSS TO ADMIRALS - Cleveland Monsters
- Comets Defuse Rocket to Win Third Straight - Utica Comets
- Crunch Burn Devils - Syracuse Crunch
- Coyotes Acquire Panik, Dauphin from Chicago in Exchange for Duclair - Tucson Roadrunners
- IOWA WILD RELEASES GOALTENDER C.J. MOTTE FROM PTO - Iowa Wild
- Ekman-Larsson Selected to Represent Coyotes at the 2018 NHL - Tucson Roadrunners
- PAIR OF JETS NAMED TO 2018 NHL ALL-STAR GAME - Manitoba Moose
- AMERKS TO HOST TEACHER APPRECIATION DAY ON MONDAY - Rochester Americans