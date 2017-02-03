Chris Wondolowski Tallies in 1-1 Preseason Draw

TUCSON, Ariz. - The San Jose Earthquakes played to a 1-1 draw with Real Salt Lake on Friday morning in Tucson, Ariz. Quakes forward Chris Wondolowski scored his first goal of the preseason in the 32nd minute to help San Jose remain undefeated through two matches in the desert.

After surrendering an own goal 16 minutes into the match, San Jose leveled soon after. Link-up play between Cordell Cato, Marcos Ureña and Shea Salinas left Wondolowski unmarked at the top of the penalty area and he curled the ball into the side netting.

Goalkeeper Andrew Tarbell and defender Nick Lima each played the full 90 minutes in the draw. Recent acquisitions Danny Hoesen and Florian Jungwirth both warmed up and trained with the team, but did not feature in the match.

MLS Preseason

San Jose Earthquakes 1 - 1 Real Salt Lake

Feb. 3, 2017 - Kino Sports Complex in Tucson, AZ

Scoring Summary: RSL - Victor Bernardez (own goal) 16; SJ - Chris Wondolowski (Shea Salinas) 32.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES FIRST HALF: Andrew Tarbell; Kofi Sarkodie, Matheus Silva, Victor Bernardez, Nick Lima; Shea Salinas, Darwin Ceren (Fatai Alashe 35), Jackson Yueill, Cordell Cato; Chris Wondolowski, Marcos Ureña.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES SECOND HALF: Andrew Tarbell, Shaun Francis, Andres Imperiale, Fatai Alashe, Nick Lima; Trialist, Lindo Mfeka; Kip Colvey, Tommy Thompson, Christian Thierjung; Olmes Garcia.

