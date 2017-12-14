Chris Nell Reassigned to ECHL\\"s Adirondack Thunder

News Release

HARTFORD, December 11, 2017: Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Chris Drury announced today that the parent New York Rangers have reassigned goaltender Chris Nell from the Wolf Pack to the Adirondack Thunder of the ECHL. Nell, a first-year pro out of Bowling Green University, has seen action in ten games with the Wolf Pack this season, going 5-5-0 with a 3.27 goals-against average and an 89.4% save percentage. Nell appeared in four games with the Wolf Pack last year, after signing as a free agent with the Rangers March 23, and went 1-3-0, with a 4.02 GAA and an 88.1% save percentage.

The Wolf Pack are next in action this Friday, December 15, when they host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at the XL Center. Faceoff is 7:15 PM, and it's "'80's Night". Fans are encouraged to come dressed in their best \'80's fashion and relive their favorite decade with \'80's throwback music and promotions. Also, it being a Friday night, that game features $1 hot dogs and $2 beers through the start of the second period, presented by Dave & Buster's.

Tickets for all 2017-18 Wolf Pack home games are on sale now at the Agera Energy Ticket Office at the XL Center, on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com and by phone at (877) 522-8499.

Season ticket information for the Wolf Pack's 2017-18 AHL campaign can be found on-line at www.hartfordwolfpack.com. To speak with a representative about all of the Wolf Pack's many attractive ticketing options, call (855) 762-6451, or click here to request more info.

Spectra by Comcast Spectacor is the expert in hosting and entertainment, partnering with over 300 clients at 400 global properties to create memorable experiences for millions of visitors every year. Spectra's expertise is embodied within three divisions: Venue Management (formerly Global Spectrum), Food Services & Hospitality (formerly Ovations Food Services) and Ticketing & Fan Engagement (formerly Paciolan). Learn more at SpectraExperiences.com.

Comcast Spectacor is part of Comcast Corporation, a Fortune 50 media and technology company that operates Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pa., In addition to Spectra, Comcast Spectacor owns and operates the National Hockey League's Philadelphia Flyers and the Wells Fargo Center venue. Visit us at ComcastSpectacor.com, PhiladelphiaFlyers.com and WellsFargoCenterPhilly.com for more information.

BOB CRAWFORD

Director of Broadcasting & Public Relations

Hartford Wolf Pack

Spectra Venue Management

860.541.4791 M: 860.878.4863

Bob_Crawford@comcastspectacor.com

XLCenter.com | RentschlerField.com | HartfordWolfPack.com

