Chris Coste Named RedHawks Hittingcoach

News Release

FARGO, ND - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks have named Chris Coste as hitting coach for the 2018 season. The announcement was made at a press conference at Newman Outdoor Field by Michael Schlact, RedHawks Field Manager, and club President/CEO Brad Thom.

It\'s a homecoming for Coste, who starred as a catcher with his hometown RedHawks from 1996-1999. The Fargo native was a three-time Northern League All-Star and a two-time Baseball America All-Independent League selection. With the RedHawks, Coste batted .323 with 87 doubles, four triples, 44 home runs and 221 RBIs in 335 games. In 1998, he led Fargo-Moorhead to the first of five championships.

Following the 1999 season Coste continued his minor league odyssey that would culminate with reaching the Major Leagues after spending 11 years in the minors. He spent the 2000-2002 seasons in the Cleveland Indians organization before going on to single seasons in Triple-A with the Boston Red Sox (2003) and Milwaukee Brewers (2004) organizations.

Coste signed with the Philadelphia Phillies for the 2005 season and earned his first call-up to the Major Leagues in 2006 at the age of 33. He would go on to play 299 games in the Major Leagues and win a World Championship with Philadelphia in 2008. Over his MLB career, Coste batted .272 with 47 doubles, 23 home runs, 108 RBIs and 83 runs scored.

"Independent baseball has had a huge impact on my life and career. Without the RedHawks specifically, I never would have made it to the Major Leagues," said Coste. "After 18 years away, I\'m both excited and thankful for the opportunity to start a new chapter of my life and career with the RedHawks."

"I am ecstatic to have Chris on board with the RedHawks. His career speaks for itself and the fact that he kick-started it by playing for the RedHawks and in independent baseball makes it ever more inspiring," said Schlact. "He knows what it takes to play for Fargo-Moorhead and at the highest levels. He\'s the type of coach and individual that we\'re lucky to have wearing a RedHawks uniform."

"It has been our organization\'s dream to have Chris back in a RedHawks uniform, and today is the realization of that dream," said Brad Thom. "We are proud to welcome back our greatest player and look forward to Chris helping us win more championships."

Coste will remain the Head Baseball Coach at Concordia College in Moorhead and will join the RedHawks when his college duties are finished in the spring. 2018 will mark his fourth season as the Cobbers\' skipper following three seasons as an assistant coach.

