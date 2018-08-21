Chiu Homers in Seventh to Vault Raptors to Win

OGDEN, UT - In a repeat of the first game of the 2017 championship series, the Ogden Raptors turned in three-run spurts to beat the Great Falls Voyagers, 9-8, in the first game of a four-game series at Lindquist Field.

Marcus Chiu had the big blast, a three-run homer to put the Raptors on top in the bottom of the seventh inning at 9-7. The shot evoked memories of two Rylan Bannon three-run blasts to help Ogden to a 7-4 win over the Voyagers to open the series where they claimed their first Pioneer League title.

Great Falls picked up three in the first on two singles and an error, but only one run was earned against Kevin Malisheski.

Malisheski settled down and stranded four runners over the next four innings.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Ogden offense absolved Malisheski of a potential loss as Kenneth Betancourt and Daniel Robinson both singled ahead of a Dillon Paulson triple to pull within one. With two out, Matt Cogen then tied the game with a triple to left.

The Raptors were back at it in the sixth, when Jon Littell reached on a one-out error, Tre Todd took his second walk of the game and Eric Peterson singled to load the bases. A wild pitch scored Littell to put Ogden in the lead, and Betancourt punched a hit through the drawn-in infield to plate the other two for a 6-3 advantage.

The lead evaporated in the top of the seventh, as a one-out solo home run was followed by an error and three hits. When the dust settled, Great Falls had scored four to go up by one.

In the home half of the seventh, however, Paulson and Cogen walked to bring up Chiu. The first pitch he saw from Vince Arobio was launched to straightaway center for his first Raptors home run.

After Malisheski, the Raptors bullpen pitched well other than the seventh. Victor Gonzalez, making a rehab assignment, pitched a scoreless sixth but was charged with the four in the seventh. Justin Bruihl allowed the hit to put Great Falls ahead but recorded the next two outs and pitched a scoreless eighth, and Reza Aleaziz got two quick outs in the ninth before running into trouble but striking out the leadoff hitter to end the game.

Game two of the four-game series between the two 2018 first-half champions is Tuesday night at 6:30.

