Chiles Breaks Scoring Record (299) as Sockers Win 10-6 vs Ontario Fury

History has been made! San Diego Sockers star forward Kraig Chiles became the All-Time Leading Goal Scorer in History as the Sockers prevailed against the Ontario Fury 10-6. San Diego Sockers improve to 7-3 while Ontario Fury go to a 3-4 record.

10:23 minutes into the 2nd Quarter, Kraig Chiles launched a right-footed shot for the millionth in his career, but this one was special. The low shot skipped past the diving goalkeeper and madness ensued! Kraig Chiles had just scored his 299th goal in a San Diego Sockers uniform!

The team rushed the field to celebrate with Chiles, even the staff and trainers! It was massive moment for the native San Diegan forward and for the San Diego Sockers organization. However, Chiles is staying grounded and looking to help the team on the #questfor15 championships.

"It means a lot to me obviously as an individual accolade, but its nice to get the monkey off my back ...to get it done (299 Goals) and start to focus on team goals and getting to the championship. I'll celebrate tonight and enjoy myself but moving on...and quickly." -Kraig Chiles

The fierce rivalry match featured plenty of fouls, blue cards and plenty extra-curricular activity. Despite the tough matchup, the Sockers showed their composure on the ball with the majority of possession throughout the game. However, it was the Fury that struck first blood.

Former Sockers forward Nick Perera opened the scoring for the home team, latching on to a counter attack. It was a big moment for the big forward against his former team. He then doubled his tally in the second quarter with a well-taken free kick that bent into the top right corner.

Then new Sockers signing Brandon Escoto sprang to life, scoring a second quarter hat trick! Chiles and Luan Oliviera capped off the 5 goal 2nd quarter to take a 5-3 lead into the half.

Despite the lead, Sockers would start the second half down two men that were serving time in the penalty box. The Fury took the opportunity and scored three unanswered goals to start the 3rd quarter. Chiles responded in the 4th quarter with his second goal to level the score at 6-6. Matt Clare and Max Touloute then capped off the night with two goals apiece to give the Sockers a well-deserved 10-6 victory.

The Sockers road victory against the Ontario Fury extends their winning streak to 6-0 at Citizens Business Bank Arena and marks the first time that a Pacific Division opponent lost at home. The Ontario Fury will not have to wait long to attempt a degree of revenge as they will travel to San Diego on Sunday January 8th to face the Sockers.

The first match of 2017 should prove to be a heated rivalry game, just like the match played in Ontario.

