Chihuahuas Split Doubleheader Thursday

News Release

El Paso 1 Tacoma 0 - Thursday - Game 1 WP: Magill (1-0) LP: Gaviglio (0-1) S: Maton (1) Time: 1:42 Attn: 2,497

Matt Magill pitched six shutout innings in the El Paso Chihuahuas' 1-0 win in Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader at Cheney Stadium. Magill has thrown 12 innings this season and allowed only one earned run.

Franchy Cordero singled and stole second base in the first inning. With Cordero at second and two outs, Jamie Romak hit an RBI single to left field, which proved to be the only run of the game. The Chihuahuas turned a double play in the first inning and Carlos Asuaje made a leaping catch with two outs in the fifth, with both plays ending Tacoma scoring threats with multiple runners on base.

It was El Paso's second shutout of the season.

Box Score: statelive,game_tabboxscore,game505584

Tacoma 5 El Paso 0 - Thursday - Game 2 WP: Heston (1-0) LP: Jenkins (1-1) S: None Time: 1:52

Chris Heston pitched his fourth professional shutout in the Rainiers' 5-0 Game 2 win. It was Heston's second career shutout against the Padres' Triple-A affiliate, after throwing a nine-inning shutout for Fresno against the Tucson Padres on June 13, 2013.

Neither team had an extra base hit in the doubleheader until the bottom of the fifth in Game 2 when the Rainiers hit three RBI doubles in a four-run rally. Tyrell Jenkins suffered the loss, allowing three runs after starting his season with 10 shutout innings.

Tacoma did not use any relievers in the doubleheader, as Sam Gaviglio also pitched a complete game in the first contest. Four of El Paso's first eight games this season have ended in shutout scores for or against the Chihuahuas.

Box Score: statelive,game_tab,game505583

Team Records: El Paso (4-4), Tacoma (3-4)

Next Game: Friday, 8:05 pm at Cheney Stadium. El Paso RHP Dinelson Lamet (1-0, 0.00) vs. Tacoma RHP Dylan Unsworth (0-1, 3.18). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

