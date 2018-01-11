News Release

Chihuahuas and Spectra Food Services to Hold Job Fair for 2018 Gameday and Event Staff

Job Fair to Take Place February 7 th and 8 th at Southwest University Park

Bark Brigade Auditions to be Held on January 29th

EL PASO - January 10, 2018 - The El Paso Chihuahuas and Spectra Food Services & Hospitality will host their 2018 job fair in a two-day event starting on Wednesday, February 7th from 5:30-8:30 p.m. and concluding on Thursday, February 8th from 5:30-8:30 p.m. in the WestStar Bank Club at Southwest University Park.

The Chihuahuas are looking for qualified, hardworking candidates with great guest service skills. Candidates must be 18 years of age to apply, must be able to pass a background check and must be able to work all home games and additional events as needed.

If you are younger than 18 please send your resume or an email to the following Human Resources Jobs address: tripleaelpasojobs@gmail.com.

