Chiefs Win 4-1 Thursday

News Release

Peoria, IL - Stefan Trosclair led the Peoria Chiefs with three-hits in a 4-1 win on Thursday evening against the Lake County Captains. The Chiefs improve to 13-8 in the second half and 43-47 overall as they go for the sweep on Friday with a 7:00 p.m. first pitch.

Peoria got on the board in the first inning against Captains starter Tanner Tully. Kramer Robertson led off with his fifth hit of the series, an infield single. Stefan Trosclair doubled to deep center field to plate Robertson and give the Chiefs a 1-0 advantage.

Lake County tied the game against Chiefs starter Evan Kruczynski in the second inning. With one out, Conner Capel drove a solo home run over the fence in right-center to even the score at 1-1. Alexis Pantoja singled with two outs and advanced to second on a passed ball, but Kruczynski struck out Miguel Eladio to end the inning and keep the tie intact.

The Chiefs powered their way back to a one-run lead against Tully in the second. J.R. Davis slugged a one-out home run to left field to put the Chiefs back in front 2-1. Davis has four homers this season with two coming at Dozer Park.

In the third, a leadoff long-ball by Trosclair to left field off Tully extended the Peoria advantage, 3-1. The blast was his second of the week, his first was an inside-the-parker on Monday in Cedar Rapids.

Peoria put together a two-out rally in the eighth against Captains reliever Ben Krauth. With two away, Matt Fiedler singled to center field and moved into scoring position with a stolen base. Davis delivered in the next at-bat, singling to drive in Fiedler and extend the Chiefs lead to 4-1.

Kruczynski (1-2) tossed six innings while allowing one run on five hits with a walk and six strikeouts in his first professional win. Bryan Dobzanski went 1 2/3 innings in relief, earning his third hold while allowing two hits while striking out three. Eric Carter recorded his eighth save of the season, throwing 1 1/3 shutout innings without allowing a hit and two strikeouts.

