Chiefs Win 2-1 in 12

News Release

Peoria, IL - Mick Fennell's walk-off single in the bottom of the 12th inning gave the Peoria Chiefs a 2-1 win over the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Monday. With the win, the Chiefs improve to 15-10 in the second half and 45-49 overall.

After three scoreless and hitless innings for both teams, the TinCaps got on the board first in the top of the fourth against Peoria starter Ian Oxnevad. Reinaldo Illarraza was hit by a pitch to lead off and came home to score on a double by Jorge Oa to give Fort Wayne a 1-0 lead. The Chiefs caught both Illarraza and Oa in a run down but weren't able to get either of them out. Illarraza scored and Oa advanced to third on the throw.

Kramer Robertson broke up TinCaps starter Michel Baez's potential no-hit bid in the bottom of the sixth with a two-out single. He stole second to put a runner in scoring position, but Baez struck out Stefan Trosclair a batter later to end the inning.

Peoria evened the game an inning later against Baez. Vince Jackson homered to left field, his sixth home run of the season, to knot the game at 1-1.

The Chiefs walked off the TinCaps in the 12th with a run against reliever Blake Rogers. Juan Yepez singled with one out and advanced to third on Nick Plummer's single, and Rogers intentionally walked Matt Fiedler to load the bases. On the first pitch of the at bat, Fennell singled to right-center field to win the game 2-1.

Oxnevad took a no decision allowing one run on two hits over seven innings with four strikeouts and two walks on 88 pitches. Bryan Dobzanski tossed two scoreless innings in relief giving up one hit. Five of the six outs he recorded came via the strikeout. Keaton Siomkin threw two hitless innings striking out three and walking two. Dewin Perez (2-3) earned the win with one inning, not allowing a hit or run, striking out two and walking one.

Notes The Chiefs are 3-4 in extra inning games this season with all three wins coming at home It was Peoria's sixth walk-off win and eighth last at bat win The Chiefs are 16-15 in one-run games They are 38-18 when allowing four runs or fewer Robertson has a base hit in eight of his last night games Dobzanski's five strikeouts were his most since being moved to the bullpen on June 23 Jackson hit his sixth home run of the season His ninth inning single gave him his 13th multi-hit game of the season It was the 14th straight outing this season Oxnevad threw at least five innings Brian O'Keefe tied the franchise record for most double plays grounded into with 29 in his career The Chiefs will have a day off tomorrow as part of the league-wide day off

