Chiefs Tickets Will Go on Sale March 1

February 7, 2017 - Midwest League (MWL) - Peoria Chiefs News Release





PEORIA, IL - With just 60 days before the home opener the Peoria Chiefs have announced that individual single game tickets will go on sale Wednesday, March 1 at 10:00 am. Tickets will be available at the Dozer Park Box Office, online at www.peoriachiefs.com and by calling 1-866-MYTICKET.

The Chiefs home opener is scheduled for Saturday, April 8 against Burlington at 6:30 pm with post-game fireworks. All fans will receive a 2017 Chiefs magnet schedule presented by Long John Silver's and A&W. Additional details and events for the home opener will be announced as the season approaches.

Tickets for the 2017 season are priced as follows: If bought before game day, Field Box Seats are $9 on non-fireworks nights and $10 for fireworks games. Dugout Box Seats are $10 on non-fireworks nights and $11 for fireworks games. All tickets are an additional $1 if purchased on the day of the game. Lawn Tickets return in 2017 on a single game basis and are available for $7 per game.

Season Ticket Holders can purchase additional individual game tickets exclusively from February 15 to March 1 by contacting their account executive. Voucher pack holders can also pick their individual games before March 1.

The Dozer Park Box Office is open from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday. A comprehensive promotional schedule will be announced in the coming weeks and also unveiled at www.peoriachiefs.com and on the Chiefs Facebook and Twitter pages. Season and group tickets are also on sale by calling 309-680-4012.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Midwest League Stories from February 7, 2017

Chiefs Tickets Will Go on Sale March 1 - Peoria Chiefs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.