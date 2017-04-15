Chiefs, Red Wings Rained out on Saturday; Teams to Play Two Tomorrow

News Release

Saturday's game between the Syracuse Chiefs and Rochester Red Wings has been postponed due to rain. The teams will make up the game Sunday afternoon as part of a doubleheader, to begin at the previously-scheduled start time of 1:35.

Right-handers Taylor Hill and Austin Voth are scheduled to start tomorrow for the Chiefs. Left-hander Jason Wheeler and right-hander Aaron Slagers are the probable pitchers for the Red Wings.

The Chiefs return home after this weekend for a six-game homestand, beginning Tuesday at 6:35 against the Toledo Mud Hens. Fans can enjoy the Chiefs' first-ever Taco Tuesday that night at NBT Bank Stadium.

