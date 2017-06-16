Chiefs gigantic 9th lifts them over Pigs

News Release

The IronPigs (43-24) surrendered 10 runs in the top of the ninth, and fell 17-9 to the Syracuse Chiefs (21-42) Friday night before 10,100 fans at Coca-Cola Park. It marks the fourth-consecutive capacity sell out and fifth overall sell out this season.

Trailing 9-7 entering the top of the ninth, the Chiefs had a 10-run rally to defeat the Pigs 17-9. Pedro Beato came on in the ninth to try to preserve the 9-7 advantage, however, the International League saves leader blew his first save since April 29, ending a streak of 16-consecutive saves.

The 10-run frame marked the most runs surrendered by the IronPigs pitching staff in a single game this season, the previous high was a seven-run first inning by the RailRiders on June 9. The third consecutive-loss ties a season-high losing streak for the Pigs as they dropped three straight from April 12 through the 14th.

13 batters came to the plate for the Chiefs ass Beato surrendered seven runs on three hits while issuing four walks and did not record an out.

Jesen Therrien then came in relief of Beato and finished the game for the Pigs as he surrendered the final three runs of the game on three hits on a three-run home run by Brandon Snyder .

After falling behind 1-0 in the top of the first inning, Rhys Hoskins launched his International League leading 15th home run to left field to tie the game at 1 after the first inning.

The Pigs then took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the second inning on a Logan Moore RBI single that scored Nick Williams who led off the frame with a double to right.

Syracuse tied it in the top of the fourth, before the Pigs put up a three-spot in the bottom half to take their first lead of the game.

Dylan Cozens walked to lead off the inning and later came around to score on a sacrifice fly to right field by Moore to give the Pigs a 3-2 lead. Angelo Mora then roped a RBI single scoring Hector Gomez to put Lehigh Valley on top 4-2. Mora then came around to score as Cameron Perkins reached on a fielding error by the shortstop.

Cozens then batted again in the bottom of the fifth and extended the Pigs lead to 6-3 with a solo home run to center field. It marks the sixth time the Bash Brothers have homered in the same game this season, and the eighth time the duo has homered on the same day.

The Chiefs then rallied for a four-run sixth inning to take a 7-6 advantage. Snyder capped off the inning with a bases clearing three-run double to center field.

Cozens added an RBI double to plate Hoskins in the seventh inning to level the game at 7.

The continues with game two of the three-game set with the Syracuse Chiefs Saturday night at Coca-Cola Park. The Pigs will send right-hander Tom Eshelman (4-1, 1.56) and the Chiefs will send right-hander Dustin Antolin (2-2, 6.06). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

