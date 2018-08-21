Chiefs Fall in Extras, 4-2

Syracuse, NY - The Syracuse Chiefs had ten hits but scored just two runs in a 4-2 loss to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs in ten innings on Tuesday night at NBT Bank Stadium. The Chiefs left eight runners on base and went 4-for-11 with runners in scoring position.

The game's first four runs were scored in the first five innings. Neither team scored for the next four frames, sending the game into the tenth inning.

Lehigh Valley (76-51) took its first lead in the top of the tenth inning off Syracuse reliever Austin Adams. Dean Anna began at second base, per the new extra-innings rule implemented before the start of this season. Jesmuel Valentin moved Anna over to third base with a sacrifice bunt. Andrew Knapp followed with a single to right field, scoring Anna for a 3-2 IronPigs edge. Joey Meneses then walked to put runners at first and second base. Knapp moved to third and Meneses to second on a passed ball. After an Aaron Altherr strikeout, Mitch Walding walked to load the bases. Zach Green was then hit by a pitch, scoring Knapp to make it a 4-2 ballgame.

Syracuse (55-72) struck first in the bottom of the third off Lehigh Valley starting pitcher Drew Anderson. With one out, Victor Robles doubled. Jacob Wilson followed with a single, moving Robles to third base. Matt Reynolds then popped a pitch up to right-center field that was caught by Lehigh Valley second baseman Jesmuel Valentin, but Robles tagged up and scored on the play to give Syracuse a 1-0 lead.

The Chiefs added a run in the fourth. Yadiel Hernandez and Pedro Severino both singled, putting runners at first and second to begin the frame. Moisés Sierra then lined out to the pitcher, Drew Anderson. After making the catch, Anderson threw the ball to first base, trying to double off Severino, but first baseman Zach Green dropped the ball for an error that kept Severino safe at first. Irving Falu followed with an infield single that scored Hernandez from second base, extending the Syracuse advantage to 2-0.

The IronPigs tied the game in the fifth against Syracuse starter Phillips Valdez. Green led off with a walk. Danny Ortiz followed with a two-run home run over the right-center-field wall that knotted the game up, 2-2.

Syracuse and Lehigh Valley continue their three-game series on Wednesday night with the second game of the series. RHP Austin Voth will start on the mound for the Chiefs opposite LHP Ranger Suarez for the IronPigs. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

