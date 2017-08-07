Chiefs Fall in 10 Sunday

News Release

Clinton, IA - The Peoria Chiefs rallied to tie the game in the sixth inning but ultimately lost 3-2 to the Clinton LumberKings on a walk-off fielders' choice in the bottom of the 10th inning. The loss drops the Chiefs to 24-19 in the second half, a half game out of the wild card spot as the series evens at one win each.

The Chiefs jumped out to a lead for the fourth time on the roadtrip as they got to Clinton starter LJay Newsome in the third inning. Mick Fennell crushed his first professional home run with one out in the frame to give the Chiefs a 1-0 lead as the ball landed in the Lumber Lounge in right field.

Clinton came right back against Chiefs starter Frederis Parra in the bottom of the inning. Johnny Slater, the nine hitter, led off with a single and with one out Joe Rizzo tied the game with a base hit. Clinton still had two on when Yojhan Quevedo hit a grounder to shortstop. Kramer Robertson's throw to second on the force out bounced past JR Davis allowing Bryson Brigman to score for a 2-1 Clinton lead.

The Chiefs were still down 2-1 when Robertson led off the sixth inning with a double to right against Newsome. He moved to third base on a deep fly out by Dylan Carlson. Brian O'Keefe delivered a sacrifice fly to the wall in center field to easily score Robertson and tie the game 2-2.

Both teams had numerous chances to take the lead in the ensuing innings but left runners in scoring position and hit into double plays. Clinton got a one-out triple from Gareth Morgan to lead off the 10th against Colton Thomson. The Chiefs brought Carlson in from right field for a fifth infielder and brought the infield in against Nick Thurman. Robertson made a diving play up the middle at shortstop on Thurman's grounder but his throw home was not in time to get Morgan as Clinton won 3-2.

Parra allowed two runs, one earned, on eight hits over six innings as he struck out four and walked one in a no-decision. Dewin Perez walked three and allowed one hit on one shutout innings. Yeison Medina pitched out of a jam in the eighth and struck out two while walking two over two shutout innings. Thomson (1-1) took the loss as he allowed a run on one hit over 1/3 of an inning.

