Chico Heat to Host 2017 GWL All-Star Game

January 4, 2017 - Great West League (GWL) - Chico Heat News Release





Portland, Oregon - The Chico Heat will host the 2017 Great West League All-Star Game.

The marquee event of the GWL season will be played at Nettleton Stadium on Monday, July 24th at 6:35 pm.

"We're proud to have been selected by the league to host this great game," said Heat General Manager Hunter Hampton. "This is a salute to our organization, our fans and the city of Chico."

A number of exciting events, including a home run derby, will take place surrounding the game.

"The Heat led the league in attendance in our first season and won the GWL Championship", noted Great West League President Ken Wilson. "Chico is the perfect choice to host this sensational event."

Participants in the game will be selected by the league managers and Major League Baseball scouts.

"This is a terrific showcase for our league's top players and a wonderful opportunity to bring folks to Chico and give them a taste of the excitement of baseball at Nettleton Stadium," said Heat Co-Owner Pat Gillick.

The 2016 GWL All-Star Game was played in front of a crowd of 2,467 in Medford, as the North All-Stars defeated the South All-Stars 6-5.

• Discuss this story on the Great West League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Great West League Stories from January 4, 2017

Chico Heat to Host 2017 GWL All-Star Game - Chico Heat

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.