Chicago\\"s Tomas Hyka Added to AHL All-Star Classic Roster

News Release

ROSTER CHANGE ANNOUNCED FOR 2018 AHL ALL-STAR CLASSIC

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The American Hockey League announced today a change to the playing rosters for the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Turning Stone Resort Casino, to be held January 28-29 in Utica, N.Y.

Chicago Wolves forward Tomas Hyka (26gp, 10-13-23) has been added to the Central Division team roster. Hyka replaces Wolves teammate Brandon Pirri, who will be unavailable for the event.

This will be Hyka's second appearance in an AHL All-Star Classic; he was a member of the Swedish Hockey League club Fî=A4rjestad BK that participated in the 2014 event.

The 2018 All-Star rosters now feature 37 first-time participants, seven former first-round draft choices and 11 more second-rounders. In addition, 27 of the All-Stars have been recalled to the National Hockey League already this season.

Tickets for the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Turning Stone Resort Casino are priced at $39, $49, $69, $89 and $99, and include admission to both the Skills Competition on Jan. 28 and the All-Star Challenge on Jan. 29. To purchase event tickets, visit the Adirondack Bank Center box office or go online to www.empirestatetix.com.

The 2018 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Turning Stone Resort Casino will feature the top young talent in the American Hockey League: since 1995, more than 93 percent of All-Star Classic participants have gone on to compete in the National Hockey League, including Jake Allen, Artem Anisimov, Patrice Bergeron, Ben Bishop, Troy Brouwer, Ryan Callahan, Zdeno Chara, Logan Couture, Braden Holtby, Tyler Johnson, Martin Jones, Chris Kunitz, Zach Parise, Tuukka Rask, Pekka Rinne, Bobby Ryan, Cory Schneider, Patrick Sharp, Jason Spezza, P.K. Subban and Mats Zuccarello.

In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League serves as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, executives, broadcasters and staff of all 31 National Hockey League teams. More than 88 percent of today's NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers. In 2016-17, over 6 million fans attended AHL regular-season and playoff games across North America for the 16th year in a row.

