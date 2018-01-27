January 27, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL)
News Release
ROSTER CHANGE ANNOUNCED FOR 2018 AHL ALL-STAR CLASSIC
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Chicago Wolves forward T.J. Tynan has been added to the Central Division roster for the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Turning Stone Resort Casino, to be held January 28-29 in Utica, N.Y.
Tynan replaces Chicago teammate Tomas Hyka, who is unavailable for the event.
A limited number of tickets are still available for the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Turning Stone Resort Casino. Event tickets are priced at $39, $49, $69, $89 and $99, and include admission to both the Skills Competition on Sunday, Jan. 28 (8 p.m. ET) and the All-Star Challenge on Monday, Jan. 29 (7 p.m. ET). To purchase event tickets, visit the Adirondack Bank Center box office or go online to www.empirestatetix.com.
Additionally, complimentary tickets for the AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony are available now by visiting the Turning Stone Resort Casino box office (Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. ET) or by phone at 877-833-7469. The AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony will be held in The Showroom at Turning Stone Resort Casino on Jan. 29 (11 a.m.), featuring the induction of Jim Bartlett, Don Biggs, Brian Kilrea and Glenn Merkosky as the AHL Hall of Fame Class of 2018 as well as celebrating the careers of honorary All-Star Classic captains Scott Pellerin and Craig Cunningham.
The 2018 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Turning Stone Resort Casino will feature the top young talent in the American Hockey League: since 1995, more than 93 percent of All-Star Classic participants have gone on to compete in the National Hockey League, including Jake Allen, Artem Anisimov, Patrice Bergeron, Ben Bishop, Troy Brouwer, Ryan Callahan, Zdeno Chara, Logan Couture, Braden Holtby, Tyler Johnson, Martin Jones, Chris Kunitz, Zach Parise, Tuukka Rask, Pekka Rinne, Bobby Ryan, Cory Schneider, Patrick Sharp, Jason Spezza, P.K. Subban and Mats Zuccarello.
In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League serves as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, executives, broadcasters and staff of all 31 National Hockey League teams. More than 88 percent of today's NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers. In 2016-17, over 6 million fans attended AHL regular-season and playoff games across North America for the 16th year in a row.
