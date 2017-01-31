Chicago's Soldier Field to Host

CHICAGO (Jan. 31, 2017) - On the brink of its milestone 20th Season in Major League Soccer, the Chicago Fire Soccer Club announced in partnership with MLS today that Chicago's Soldier Field will be the site of the 2017 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, set for Wednesday, Aug. 2. The league's 22nd annual mid-summer celebration will feature several days of festivities in downtown Chicago, culminating in a match that showcases top MLS performers against an international superclub.

The announcement came Tuesday in a news conference at Soldier Field featuring MLS Commissioner Don Garber, Chicago Fire Soccer Club Owner and Chairman Andrew Hauptman, and Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

"The Chicago Fire is honored to join Major League Soccer and the City of Chicago in hosting the 2017 All-Star Game presented by Target," Chicago Fire owner and chairman Andrew Hauptman said. "The game is a great opportunity to bring international attention to our city, league and soccer club and we are excited for the spotlight to be on historic Soldier Field this August for an amazing match between MLS's best players and a prestigious international club. As the Chicago Fire marks its 20th anniversary season, we are pleased to count this marquee event as part of our season-long celebration of soccer in the Windy City and I am personally grateful to our host committee for joining us in welcoming the All-Star Game to Chicago."

As the host club for the 2017 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target, the Chicago Fire stands at the center of burgeoning soccer market boasting 3.4 million soccer fans and nearly a million participants. The club is directly affiliated with more than 150 regional soccer organizations, interacts with more than 70,000 individuals annually through community soccer outreach programs, and manages a youth club with more than 16,000 players and the city's largest adult recreational league, with more than 14,000 participants.

As head coach of the MLS All-Star Game's host club, the Chicago Fire's Veljko Paunovic will have the distinction of serving as head coach of the MLS All-Stars.

The 2017 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target marks the second time Chicago has hosted the event. The previous occurrence came at Toyota Park in the stadium's inaugural year of 2006, when the MLS All-Stars defeated English side Chelsea FC, 1-0.

Soldier Field, with a capacity of 61,500, has played host to some of the most exciting sporting and entertainment events in the world including CONCACAF Gold Cup matches, World Cup Qualifiers, 1994 FIFA World Cup matches, and last summer's Copa America Centenario. Not only has Soldier Field hosted a wealth of international soccer events, the venerable Chicago landmark also has a rich MLS legacy, as it was home to the Chicago Fire for the club's first four seasons, from 1998-2001, then again from 2003-2005. The Fire owned a 62-23-10 record (.705 winning percentage) in their home games played at Soldier Field, a span which also includes the club's three appearances in MLS Cup.

The 2017 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target will be broadcast live on the ESPN, Univision, TSN, and RDS family of networks, as well as to more than 100 countries worldwide via MLS' international broadcast partners.

A host committee of senior leaders across Chicago is currently in formation. The committee members will serve as ambassadors for the city and for the sport of soccer leading up to the All-Star Game.

Chicago All-Star Game Host Committee **in formation**

Ellen Bronfman Hauptman and Andrew Hauptman, chairs

Michael C2 President, The Alter Group

Kara 2 Executive Director, Chicago Sports Commission

Philip J. 2 Vice President-General Manager, CSN Chicago

Hebru C2 Artist

Kam 0 Executive Director, World Sport Chicago

Steve C2 Partner, Henry Crown & Company

Patrick 2 General Manager, Hyatt Regency Chicago

Aaron C2 Senior Vice President, Valspar

Dan C2 CEO & Secretary General, U.S. Soccer

Matthew Partner, Goldman Sachs

Jim Founder & Managing Partner, The Edgewater Funds

Lori CEO, Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority

Mellody President, Ariel Investments

Michael P. A0 General Superintendent & CEO, Chicago Park District

Frank Klopas Former Chicago Fire Player & Coach; Current TV Broadcaster

Steve 2 Deputy Mayor of Chicago

Tim A0 General Manager, Soldier Field

J Jeffry C2 Chairman, Gannett Company, Inc.

Brian 0 Former Chicago Fire Soccer Club player & member US Soccer Hall of Fame

Theresa E. President & CEO, Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce

Martin Nesbitt Co-Founder & Co-CEO, The Vistria Group

Hank 0 Chairman, Paulson Institute

Gigi A0 Chair & CEO, Madison Wells Media; President, Pritzker Foundation

Penny A0Founder & Chairman, PSP Capital Partners, LLC

Michael Chairman & CEO, DNS Capital; Partner, Latham & Watkins LLP

Steve CEO, Pearlmark Real Estate Partners

Jerry Chairman, Chicago White Sox & Chicago Bulls

Michael President & COO, Chicago Bulls

Nancy President, Chicago Bulls Charities

Larry Richman President & CEO, PrivateBancorp, Inc.

Tom A0 Chairman, Incapital LLC

Robbie C2 Managing Director, BDT Capital Partners, LLC

Desiree CEO, Johnson Publishing

Jesse 2 Partner, Drinker Biddle

Michael J. A0 Chairman & CEO, GCM Grosvenor

Sharene Executive Director, Chicago Cultural Mile

David C2 CEO, Obama Foundation

Sarah C2 Radio Host & Columnist, ESPN

Dr. Bryan C2 Chairman, The Pritzker Traubert Family Foundation

Ben Principal, AJ Capital Partners

Larry 2 President, Broadcast Media, Tribune Media

Rocky C2 Chairman, Chicago Blackhawk Hockey Team, Inc.

ALL-TIME MLS ALL-STAR GAMES

1996: East 3, West 2 (E. Rutherford, N.J.)

1997: East 5, West 4 (E. Rutherford, N.J.)

1998: MLS USA 6, MLS World 1 (Orlando, Fla.)

1999: West 6, East 4 (San Diego, Calif.)

2000: East 9, West 4 (Columbus, Ohio)

2001: East 6, West 6 (San Jose, Calif.)

2002: MLS 3, U.S. National Team 2 (Washington, D.C.)

2003: MLS 3, CD Guadalajara 1 (Carson, Calif.)

2004: East 3, West 2 (Washington, D.C.)

2005: MLS 4, Fulham FC 1 (Columbus, Ohio)

2006: MLS 1, Chelsea FC 0 (Bridgeview, Ill.)

2007: MLS 2, Celtic FC 0 (Commerce City, Colo.)

2008: MLS 3, West Ham United FC 2 (Toronto, Ont., Canada)

2009: MLS 1, Everton FC 1 (Everton 4-3 pen) (Sandy, Utah)

2010: Manchester United FC 5, MLS 2 (Houston, Texas)

2011: Manchester United FC 4, MLS 0 (Harrison, N.J.)

2012: MLS 3, Chelsea FC 2 (Chester, Pa.)

2013: A.S. Roma 3, MLS 1 (Kansas City, Kan.)

2014: MLS 2, FC Bayern Munich 1 (Portland, Ore.)

2015: MLS 2 Tottenham Hotspur FC 1 (Denver, Colo.)

2016: Arsenal FC 2, MLS 1 (San Jose, Calif.)

2017: MLS vs. TBD

