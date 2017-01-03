Chicago's Kenny Agostino Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week

January 3, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Chicago Wolves forward Kenny Agostino has been selected as the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Jan. 1, 2017.

Agostino tallied five goals and four assists for nine points in four games for the Wolves last week, helping the club to four consecutive victories against Central Division foes.

Last Monday night, Agostino recorded an assist as Chicago defeated Milwaukee, 5-2. On Wednesday in Rockford, he tallied a goal and an assist in a 6-2 Wolves victory over the IceHogs. He picked up another assist and scored the game-winning shootout goal on Friday as Chicago got past Milwaukee again, 4-3. And on Saturday afternoon, Agostino tied a franchise record with four goals and posted the first five-point game in the AHL this season, pacing the Wolves' offense in a 5-2 win at Iowa.

A third-year pro from Morristown, N.J., Agostino leads the AHL with 29 assists and 43 points in 34 games for Chicago. His team's leading scorer in both 2014-15 (Adirondack) and 2015-16 (Stockton), Agostino now has 52 goals and 91 assists for 143 points in 166 career AHL games. Pittsburgh's fifth-round selection in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft, Agostino played four seasons at Yale University and won a national championship in 2013. He has one goal and one assist in 10 career NHL games, all with Calgary, and joined the St. Louis Blues organization as a free agent on July 2, 2016.

In recognition of his achievement, Agostino will be presented with an etched crystal award prior to an upcoming Wolves home game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from January 3, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.