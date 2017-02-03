Chicago Wolves Welcome Cubs' World Series Trophy on February 12

GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves are proud to announce the Commissioner's Trophy -- earned when the Chicago Cubs won the 2016 World Series -- will be inside Allstate Arena on Sunday, Feb. 12, when the Wolves play the San Antonio Rampage at 3 p.m.

"The Cubs' pursuit of the World Series championship was a long, emotional journey that so many people lived every step of the way," said Wolves president Mike Gordon. "We appreciate the Chicago Cubs organization for allowing us to share the symbol of this championship with our fans."

"We're excited to share our cherished trophy with fans this offseason, as we celebrate such a historic World Series Championship," said Cubs Chairman Tom Ricketts. "We can't wait for our fans to experience the joy of seeing this piece of history in person."

The Commissioner's Trophy will be on display in Allstate Arena from 1:30 to 3 p.m. and accessible to those who've purchased tickets to the game. Doors will open at 1:30 -- 30 minutes earlier than normal -- and fans will form a line to take a picture with the trophy.

At 3 p.m., the Commissioner's Trophy will be moved to the ice for a pregame ceremony that includes Wolves senior executive vice president Wayne Messmer, who sang "God Bless America" prior to Game 3 of the World Series and performed the National Anthem before Game 5.

The Commissioner's Trophy, which has 2016 WORLD SERIES CHAMPIONS engraved into its base, was made by Tiffany and Co., and the sterling silver symbol weighs 20 pounds. Fans can chronicle their day with the trophy on social media by using the hashtag #CubsTrophyTour and visiting www.cubs.com/trophytour.

To purchase tickets for Feb. 12 and all other Wolves games at Allstate Arena, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.

