Chicago Wolves Reveal 2017-18 Promotional Schedule

News Release

GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves' 2017-18 promotional schedule features the introduction of Family Sundays as well as a full slate of giveaways, theme nights, postgame skates, and community events designed to help Chicago-area charities.

"We're excited to share this year's promotional schedule with our fans," said Jon Sata, Wolves senior vice president for partnerships and business development. "We've come together with a host of partners with the goal in mind to deliver an exceptional fan experience to our patrons. The calendar we've laid out delivers an exciting mix of activities, giveaways, theme nights and fan experience enhancements that will add to an already tremendous gameday experience."

The Wolves host their 24th home opener on Saturday, Oct. 14, with a 7 p.m. game against the Ontario Reign at Allstate Arena. The fun begins with a tailgate party that includes free music, food, games and more from 3 to 6 p.m. in Allstate Arena's West Lot. The first 5,000 fans to enter the game receive a Static Cling schedule, courtesy of Loyola Medicine.

The Static Cling schedule marks the first of 18 home games that offer a giveaway when fans enter Allstate Arena to enjoy American Hockey League action. The highlights during the first half of the season include Super Hero Night on Oct. 28 (Marvel Universe Live Super Hero giveaway to the first 1,500 kids) and Wall Calendars on Dec. 16 and 30 (given to the first 2,500 fans courtesy of Rose Pest Solutions).

During the second half of the season, the Wolves host Scooter Vaughan Bobblehead Night on Feb. 17 (the first 2,500 fans courtesy of CW50), American Girl Night on March 10 (doll accessories for the first 1,000 fans courtesy of American Girl), St. Patrick's Day Wolves Pint Glasses on March 17 (the first 2,500 fans courtesy of Flood Brothers) and Wolves Trading Cards on April 7 (the first 5,000 fans courtesy of Vienna Beef).

Each of the Wolves' 10 Sunday afternoon home games has been designated as a Family Sunday. The Wolves have partnered with several of Chicago's top family attractions -- a group that includes Arlington International Racecourse, Brookfield Zoo, Chicagoland Speedway, Disney on Ice, GameWorks, Museum of Science and Industry, Raging Waves Waterpark and Santa's Village Azoosment Park -- to offer a giveaway to the first 1,000 kids at each Sunday game. All Family Sundays also feature free face-painting and sign-making stations, postgame autograph sessions and the ability to purchase half-price kids tickets at the box office.

The team's theme nights include Super Hero Night on Saturday, Oct. 28, Star Wars Night on Saturday, Dec. 2, and American Girl Night on Saturday, March 10. Fans can stick around after the games on Dec. 16, Jan. 20 and April 14 to enjoy a free postgame skate.

The Wolves maintain their strong commitment to local causes and communities with such events as Breast Cancer Awareness Night (Oct. 28 benefiting A Silver Lining Foundation), Military Appreciation Weekend (Nov. 11-12) and First Responders Night presented by Turtle Wax (April 15).

The Wolves and the Chicago-based Animal Welfare League have scheduled seven Adopt-A-Dog Nights, presented by Premier Veterinary Group, during the course of the season. One Saturday night per month, Wolves fans open their hearts and their homes to the dogs they meet in Allstate Arena's South Lobby. More than 1,300 dogs have been adopted at Wolves games over the last 15 seasons.

The Wolves will honor first responders by wearing specially designed commemorative jerseys, presented by Turtle Wax, during the home games on Jan. 20-21. Proceeds from the sale of these jerseys will benefit the 100 Club of Chicago. For the 22nd year in a row, the Wolves will wear St. Patrick's Day-themed jerseys in March. Proceeds from the jerseys presented by Jewel-Osco and worn on March 17-18 will raise money for Easter Seals Metropolitan Chicago and Chicago Wolves Charities.

The complete list of the team's 2017-18 promotions can be found at ChicagoWolves.com. To purchase a season-ticket package or arrange a group outing, visit the website or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.

© 2017 Chicago Wolves Hockey. All rights reserved.

Lindsey Willhite

Director of Public Relations

Office: 847-832-1964 | Cell: 630-650-9423

lwillhite@chicagowolves.com

Chicago Wolves | 2301 Ravine Way | Glenview, IL 60025

ChicagoWolves.com | Facebook | Twitter

Tickets | 1-800-THE-WOLVES

--_000_D5FD39132951Elwillhitechicagowolvescom_--

