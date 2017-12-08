Chicago Wolves Owner Donating K9 for Cops Statue to Chicago Police

News Release

GLENVIEW, IL - Chicago Wolves owner Don Levin will donate a K9 For Cops statue to the Chicago Police Department on Friday, Dec. 8. The statue features the names of all 575 Chicago Police Department officers who have fallen in the line of duty.

Levin sponsored the statue (named "Daisy") and commissioned the artwork by Corine Schultz this summer as part of the K9 For Cops public art campaign that benefited the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation and PAWS Chicago.

Levin presents the statue to Chicago Police Department Superintendent Eddie T. Johnson during a news conference at 1 p.m. Friday at the Chicago Public Safety Headquarters (3510 S. Michigan Avenue in Chicago).

Johnson and Levin will be joined by Chicago Police Department personnel and families who've been helped by the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation.

Levin sponsored four of the 100-plus German Shepherd statues that were featured all over Chicago's Magnificent Mile. Daisy was stationed outside the Under Armour Brand Store on the corner of Michigan Avenue and Ohio Street.

