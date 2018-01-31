News Release

GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves welcome everyone to Rosemont's Parkway Bank Park at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 11, for the inaugural outdoor practice in the American Hockey League franchise's 24-year history.

Admission is free for the hour-long event that is expected to feature Wolves head coach Rocky Thompson's team going through practice drills and playing mini-games before encouraging everyone in attendance to join them on the ice for a free skate.

"It's something different for our guys and a chance for them to have some fun," said Wolves general manager Wendell Young. "It's a chance for the fans to see the Wolves up close and the rink is in a cool setting."

The Chicago Wolves Ice Rink at Parkway Bank Park is located in the heart of Rosemont's entertainment district and hosts hockey games and public skates. Guests are welcome to bring their own skates while rental pairs are available for $8.

"This unique opportunity will allow patrons of Parkway Bank Park as well as Chicago Wolves fans to view a live practice with some of hockey's rising stars," said Parkway Bank Park general manager Bradley Stephens II. "The Wolves have been a longtime partner of the Village of Rosemont and, as the title sponsor of the Chicago Wolves Ice Rink at Parkway Bank Park, we cherish our relationship and love that the Wolves are active in our community."

The Wolves are riding a franchise-record 10-game home winning streak and return to Allstate Arena on Friday, Feb. 2, to face the Milwaukee Admirals and Saturday, Feb. 3, to meet the Rockford IceHogs in an Illinois Lottery Cup clash. Both games start at 7 p.m.

