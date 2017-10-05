October 5, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves
News Release
GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves and the Foley Family Charitable Trust, which was founded by Vegas Golden Knights owner Bill Foley, announced Thursday a joint donation of $200,000 to support the victims of Sunday night's mass shooting in Las Vegas as well as the first responders who have worked fearlessly and tirelessly from the moment tragedy struck.
The Chicago Wolves and the Foley Family Charitable Trust each contributed $100,000 toward the donation.
The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation, Foley Family Charitable Trust, Chicago Wolves and NHL have combined to donate $500,000 toward relief efforts in Las Vegas to date.
All donated funds will be administered by The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation. Fans and members of the hockey community who wish to support these efforts can donate through The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation. For more information, please visit VegasGoldenKnights.com or NHL.com.
The Wolves open their 24th season at 7:30 p.m. Friday with a road game against the Texas Stars. The American Hockey League contest will be televised by The U Too.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board
American Hockey League Stories from October 5, 2017
- Chicago Wolves and Foley Family Charitable Trust Donate $200,000 To Las Vegas Victims, First Respond - Chicago Wolves
- Blue Jackets Assign Markus Nutivaara, Loan Josh - Cleveland Monsters
- Iowa Wild Signs Malone, Announces Opening Day Roster - Iowa Wild
- Penguins Sign Kevin Spinozzi to PTO - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Ben Holmstrom Returns for Third Season in Bridgeport - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Shipachyov, Theodore, Tuch Set to Join Wolves - Chicago Wolves
- Ontario Reign Game Preview: Reign Close Preseason Tonight vs. San - Ontario Reign
- Blackhawks Make Roster Moves - Rockford IceHogs
- Canucks Finalize Roster, Comets Announce Roster Moves - Utica Comets
- CLEVELAND MONSTERS: Blue Jackets Assign Motte, Ramage, Sherwood To - Cleveland Monsters