Chicago Wolves and Foley Family Charitable Trust Donate $200,000 To Las Vegas Victims, First Respond

GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves and the Foley Family Charitable Trust, which was founded by Vegas Golden Knights owner Bill Foley, announced Thursday a joint donation of $200,000 to support the victims of Sunday night's mass shooting in Las Vegas as well as the first responders who have worked fearlessly and tirelessly from the moment tragedy struck.

The Chicago Wolves and the Foley Family Charitable Trust each contributed $100,000 toward the donation.

The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation, Foley Family Charitable Trust, Chicago Wolves and NHL have combined to donate $500,000 toward relief efforts in Las Vegas to date.

All donated funds will be administered by The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation. Fans and members of the hockey community who wish to support these efforts can donate through The Vegas Golden Knights Foundation. For more information, please visit VegasGoldenKnights.com or NHL.com.

