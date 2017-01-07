Chicago Tops Checkers by 5-2 Score
January 7, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - The Checkers lost in Chicago for the second time in five days Saturday, this time falling to the Wolves by a 5-2 score.
Chicago scored twice in the first 6:36 of this contest and never looked back, with Phil Di Giuseppe scoring to briefly make it 3-1 early in the second period and Patrick Brown scoring the game's final goal in the third. The Wolves, who won their eighth straight game and third in four meetings with the Checkers this season, scored five goals on 29 shots against starting goaltender Daniel Altshuller, with C.J. Motte stopping all 11 he faced after making his Checkers debut to start the third period.
Charlotte has one game remaining on its third six-game road trip of the season, a Tuesday night matchup in Milwaukee, before beginning a season-long, eight-game home stand at Bojangles' Coliseum on Friday, Jan. 13. The Checkers' 23 games played on the road are the most of any AHL team.
One night following a big win over the Grand Rapids Griffins, the Checkers started slowly against a Wolves team that was coming off a 7-2 victory over Rockford on home ice, also on Friday. Chicago's Bryce Gervais got things going just 2:45 into the game, with Jordan Schmaltz taking advantage of a 19-second, two-man advantage that came with Charlotte's Roland McKeown and Kris Newbury in the penalty box.
Chicago held a 16-5 shots advantage after the first period, with the Checkers taking nearly 11 minutes to fire their first shot on goal. The Wolves ended the game with a 40-24 shots advantage against Charlotte, which has now been out-scored 22-46 in first periods this season.
It took the Wolves' Ivan Barbashev just 32 seconds to capitalize on carryover power play to start the second period, a goal that would hold up as the eventual game winner. After Di Giuseppe got his team back within two on a blast from the right point that scored with help from a well-placed Lucas Wallmark screen, the Wolves would answer back with two more second-period goals from Wade Megan and Reid McNeill to make it 5-1 at the second intermission.
The third period's lone goal came off the stick of Brown, who put home a nice centering feed from defenseman Dennis Robertson. Robertson's assist gave him four points (1g, 3a) in his last five games, a sharp uptick from the single point he scored in his first 19 outings of the season.
NOTES
The Checkers allowed a power-play goal for the fifth straight game. They have killed just 12 of 19 opportunities during that span (63.2 percent) ... The team's power play is 2-for-31 in its last nine contests (6.5 percent) ... Motte, an ECHL All Star who the Checkers signed to a professional tryout contract earlier this week, played the fifth AHL game of his career and first since the spring of 2015 ... Forwards Andrew Miller and Brendan Woods missed the game due to injury ... Forward Kyle Hagel and defenseman Kevin Raine were healthy extras.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
American Hockey League Stories from January 7, 2017
- Rangers Assign Nicklas Jensen to Hartford - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Monsters Edge Stars in Shootout, 2-1 - Texas Stars
- Monsters Streak Past Stars in Shootout, 2-1 - Cleveland Monsters
- Wolves Extend Streak to Eight Games; Match AHL League-High - Chicago Wolves
- Griffins Run over Rockford, 6-1 - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Sound Tigers Edge Wolf Pack 2-1 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Chicago Tops Checkers by 5-2 Score - Charlotte Checkers
- Wild Doubles up Moose 4-2 - Iowa Wild
- Devils Shut out by Phantoms - Albany Devils
- Lyon (31 Saves), Specials Teams Guide Phantoms Past Albany 2-0 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Penguins Earn 5-4 Victory on Star Wars Night - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Hartford Falls to Bridgeport, 2-1 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Crunch Drop 2-1 Decision to IceCaps in Overtime - Syracuse Crunch
- Penguins Earn 5-4 Victory on Star Wars Night - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Late Comeback Not Enough in 5-4 Loss to Penguins - Binghamton Senators
- Providence Wins 4-1 in Springfield, Get Sixth Straight Road Win - Providence Bruins
- IceCaps Beat Crunch 2-1 in Overtime - St. John's IceCaps
- Comets Kiss Hershey Goodbye in Overtime Win - Utica Comets
- Amerks Win Streak Halted in 5-0 Loss to Marlies - Rochester Americans
- Manitoba Moose Moose Recall Baker - Manitoba Moose
- Sabres Assign Nylander to Rochester - Rochester Americans
- Ontario Reign Game Preview: Reign and Condors Clash in Outdoor - Ontario Reign
- Coyotes Recall Dauphin from Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Heat Host the Milwaukee Admirals for First Time - Stockton Heat
- Three-Way Chevrolet Condorstown Outdoor Classic Set for 6 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- 7 Deadly Wins: 7 Goals Extend Wolves Streak to 7 - Rockford IceHogs
- Rampage Cage Gulls in Thrilling 5-4 Victory - San Antonio Rampage
- Heat All-Star Jankowski Completes Comeback With Game-Winning Goal - Stockton Heat
- Mazanec Stops 39 in Admirals Win - Milwaukee Admirals
- Stars Top Defending Champs in 4-2 Win - Texas Stars
- Checkers Cool off Griffins, 2-1 - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Amerks Outlast Crunch in Shootout to Win Third Straight - Rochester Americans
- Monsters Clipped by Stars in Texas, 4-2 - Cleveland Monsters
- Wolves Stretch Win Streak to Seven Games - Chicago Wolves
- Hellberg, Wolf Pack Hold Off Phantoms - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Comets End Winless Streak with Feat against Devils - Utica Comets
- Devils Can't Push Past Comets in Friday Night Loss - Albany Devils
- Sestito's Three Points Help Penguins Defeat Bears, 5-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Crunch Rally Back But Fall to Amerks, 4-3, in Shootout - Syracuse Crunch
- Driedger Stays Hot in Shootout Win over St. John's - Binghamton Senators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.