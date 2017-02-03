Chicago Fire's Djordje Mihailov Named to U.S. Under-19 Training Camp Roster

CHICAGO- Chicago Fire Homegrown midfielder Djordje Mihailovic has been selected to the 22-man roster by U.S. Under-19 Men's National Team head coach Brad Friedel for an eight-day training camp in Sunrise, Fla. from Feb. 3-10.

In their first camp of the year, Mihailovic and the U-19s will play friendlies against El Salvador and Miami FC.

A product of the Chicago Fire Academy, the 18-year-old Mihailovic signed a Homegrown contract with the Fire on Jan. 27, becoming the ninth Homegrown signing in club history.

Roster by Position:

GOALKEEPERS (3): Matthew Freese (Philadelphia Union; Wayne, Pa.), Noah Lawrence (D.C. United; Mitchellville, Md.), Kevin Silva (UCLA; Bethlehem, Pa.)

DEFENDERS (6): Daniel Barbir (West Bromwich Albion F.C.; Allentown, Pa.), Tanner Dieterich (Clemson; Nashville, Tenn.), Marco Farfan (Portland Timbers; Portland, Ore.), Justin Ingram (Indiana Fire; Indianapolis, Ind.), Edwin Munjoma (SMU; McKinney, Texas), Brandon Terwege (FC Dallas; Highland Village, Texas)

MIDFIELDERS (11): Christian Enriquez (Cal Poly; Spring Valley, Calif.), Daniel Griffin (Providence College; Wethersfield, Conn.), Felipe Hernandez (Swope Park Rangers; Murfreesboro, Tenn.), Michael Ille (Atlanta United FC; Lawrenceville, Ga.), Milan Iloski (Real Salt Lake; Escondido, Calif.), Ryley Kraft (Sacramento Republic FC; Roseville, Calif.), Lagos Kunga (Atlanta United FC; Tucker, Ga.), Simon Lekressner (California-Berkley; Bellevue, Wash.), William Little III (Swope Park Rangers; Johnson City, Tenn.), Djordje Mihailovic (Chicago Fire; Bridgeview, Ill.), Grant Robinson (George Mason; Columbia, Md.)

FORWARDS (2): Nelson Hunsinger (Leg-A-Z; Mary Esther, Fla.), Mason Toye (PDA; South Orange, N.J.)

