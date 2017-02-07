Chicago Fire Training Camp Update

MEN IN RED CONTINUE TO TRAIN IN THE SUNSHINE STATE

Following Saturday night's preseason debut vs. Florida Gulf Coast University, the Chicago Fire entered their second week of training on the campus of FGCU in Fort Myers, Fla. The Fire will train in Fort Myers through the week before returning to Chicago on Feb. 10.

On Thursday, Feb. 9 the Fire will take on fellow MLS side Philadelphia Union at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. at noon CT. The game will be available via live webstream at LIVE.IMGAcademyTV.com.

The Fire close out preseason from Feb. 13-26 at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.

CHICAGO FIRE TRAINING CAMP ROSTER

In addition to current signed players and three unsigned 2017 MLS SuperDraft draftees, five additional players have joined the training camp roster: trialists Miguel Alvarado, Drew Beckie, Juan Pablo Caffa, Chris Konopka and Boyd Okwuonu

Chicago Fire Training Camp Roster (as of Feb. 6, 2017):

Goalkeepers: Jorge Bava, Stefan Cleveland, Chris Konopka^, Matt Lampson

Defenders: Drew Beckie^, Jonathan Campbell, Matej Dekovic*, Patrick Doody, Michael Harrington, Johan Kappelhof, Joao Meira, Boyd Okwuonu^, Brandon Vincent

Midfielders: David Accam, Miguel Alvarado*, Arturo Alvarez, Brandt Bronico*, Joey Calistri, Drew Conner, Collin Fernandez, John Goossens, Daniel Johnson, Juninho, Dax McCarty, Djordje Mihailovic**, Matt Polster

Forwards: David Arshakyan, Juan Pablo Caffa^, Michael de Leeuw, Guillermo Delgado*, Nemanja Nikolic, Luis Solignac

*Unsigned SuperDraft Pick

^Trialist

**International Duty

Midfielder Dax McCarty is scheduled to join the team in Fort Myers on Monday evening as the U.S. Men's National Team concluded their January Camp with a 1-0 win over Jamaica on Friday, Feb. 3.

MATT POLSTER INJURY UPDATE

Fire midfielder Matt Polster has been diagnosed with a Grade II left knee strain, suffered during training on Thursday, Feb. 2.

Polster, who is estimated to be out for approximately seven weeks, is scheduled to return to Chicago on Wednesday, Feb. 8 to continue treatment.

