Chicago Fire Sign Djordje Mihailovic as Homegrown Player

CHICAGO (Jan. 27, 2017) - The Chicago Fire Soccer Club signed midfielder Djordje Mihailovic as a Homegrown Player on Friday. The 18-year-old becomes the ninth Homegrown signing in Fire history."We consider Djordje to be a bright talent," said Fire general manager Nelson Rodrî - guez. "His signing is a credit to the entire U.S. development system. His formation was aided by past and present Academy staff, U.S. Soccer and Brad Friedel, as well as our current first team staff. We will continue to work in helping Djordje realize his full potential."

Hailing from Lemont, Ill., Mihailovic joins the first team after representing the Fire at the Academy and PDL levels. As a 16-year-old, Mihailovic was instrumental in the Fire's 2015 Under-18 U.S. Soccer Development Academy National Championship run. Mihailovic scored a brace in the Fire's 4-2 extratime win over the Montreal Impact in the semifinal round, then earned the start in the final as the Fire defeated Real Salt Lake Arizona by a score of 3-1, capturing the second USSDA national championship in club history.

During the 2015-16 USSDA season, Mihailovic scored 12 goals in 19 games for the Fire. Thus far in the 2016-17 season, Mihailovic has scored nine goals in seven games, including three multi-goal games.

A U.S. Youth International who spent time in the U-17 Residency Program in Bradenton, Fla., Mihailovic scored two goals for the U-19s in 2016 including the game winners against Mauritania in the 2016 COTIF Tournament in Valencia, Spain on July 28 and against Hungary in the Stevan-Vilotic Cele Tournament in Topola, Serbia on Sept. 5.

