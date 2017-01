Chicago Fire Foundation Announces 2017 Associates Board

January 9, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - Chicago Fire News Release





Chicago Fire Foundation Announces 2017 Associates Board Jan 9th 2017, 19:55

Board Member Position

Aaron Sarzyenski Junior Doctor Candidate, DePaul Law

Alex Lennon Senior Consultant, Ernst & Young

Alex Sroka Digital & Web Content Manager, Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush

Allison Mason Assistant Account Executive, Marketing Werks

Brandon Korody Manager of Data Strategy, Navigate Research

Brian Halloran Project Accountant, Invenergy

Bruno Carlucci Pontes Manager, Audit, PricewaterhouseCoopers

Bruno Lacaria Head of Strategy & Administration, Invesco PowerShares

Casey Beck Sr. Functional RDS Specialist - Risk Management, Fulcrum GT

Chelle Finkler (Secretary) Strategic Engagement Officer, YWCA Metropolitan Chicago

Chris Trimbach Commercial Banking Officer, The PrivateBank

Craig Krzyskowski Structural Engineer, GOGO, LLC

David Cassell Project Architect, MRSA Architects

Eric Dodd (Treasurer) Business Analyst, RetailNext

Jack Sheehan (VP) Attorney, Starwood Retail Partners

Jakub Grudnik Business Analyst, Deloitte Consulting

James Flugstad Executive Director, Program Management, JPMorgan Chase

Katie Stonewater Executive Director, Energy Council, Illinois Chamber of Commerce

Khalil Um'rami Director of Lending, North Side Community Federal Credit Union

Kyle Griffith Associate Managing Director, The PrivateBank

Kyle Kamego (President) Attorney, Robert. H Rosenfeld & Associations LLC

Matt LaLonde State and Local Tax Senior Associate, KPMG

Max Shuftan Director, Cyber Talent Solutions, SANS Institute

Melissa Hamilton Consultant, Accenture

Mike Burrows Healthcare Analyst, Aspire Capital

Mike Schaffer Manager, Product Offer Capabilities, Capital One

Timothy McKinnon Customer Account Specialist, PepsiCo

