Chicago Fire Extend Home Winning Streak to Seven

News Release

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (June 24, 2017) - The Chicago Fire routed Orlando City SC 4-0 at Toyota Park on Saturday, extending their home winning streak to seven games - the second-longest streak in club history.

Match Highlights | Photo Gallery

David Accam earned Krakus Polish Ham Man of the Match honors while recording a hat trick and tacking on an assist. Nemanja Nikolic also scored, upping his season haul to a league-leading 14.

The Fire didn't wait long to open the scoring, as Accam netted his first of three just three minutes into the match. Bastian Schweinsteiger fed Matt Polster on the wing, and Accam back-heeled the ensuing cross into the net to cap an 18-pass sequence.

Accam was back at it five minutes later. This time, Schweinsteiger lofted a long pass over Orlando City's backline and directly to the Ghanaian speedster, whose run left him free on goal. Accam dribbled into the box, circled the keeper, cut back to avoid an on-rushing Orlando City defender, and finished neatly into an open net.

Reaction: Accam | Paunovic | McCarty

It was Accam in the mix once again for the Fire's third goal. Accam slipped a pass between two Orlando City defenders, meeting Nikolic in stride. The Hungarian striker sent his shot past goalkeeper Joe Bendik, making it three games in-a-row with a goal. The goal was also Chicago's 900th in MLS regular season history.

Accam scored his third of the night from the penalty spot. He won the spot kick after being fouled during a run into the box, and finished with a laser to the top left corner. The hat trick gave Accam 10 goals this season, tying his career high with the club. Additionally, the Fire now have two double-digit goal scorers in the same season for the first time since 2003 when Ante Razov had 14 and Damani Ralph had 11.

Defensively, Matt Lampson earned his fifth shutout of the season.

Chicago's home form is among the best in club history. In addition to their seven-game winning streak at Toyota Park, the Fire extended their home-unbeaten streak to 12. The Fire's two goals allowed during the current home winning streak is also the lowest amount conceded over a seven-game home span in club history.

The last time the Fire won by a four-goal margin was May 25, 2008 with a 5-1 result against the New York Red Bulls at Giants Stadium. The last 4-0 win came in that season against the New England Revolution on April 3, 2008.

The Fire return to action for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 against FC Cincinnati at Nippert Stadium on Wednesday

