April 11, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - Chicago Fire
News Release
CHICAGO - The Chicago Fire Soccer Club announced Tuesday that the Fire's home match against Seattle Sounders FC on Saturday, May 13 will now kick off at 8 p.m. CT and be broadcast live on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes.
The match was originally scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT on CSN Chicago.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board
Major League Soccer Stories from April 11, 2017
- Quakes Academy Product Mario Anaya Called to U-16 BNT - San Jose Earthquakes
- Game Notes: Houston Dynamo Vs. Minnesota United Fc - Saturday, April 15 - Houston Dynamo
- Chicago Fire Announces Time Change for Seattle Sounders - Chicago Fire
- Atlanta United Opens World-Class Training Complex - Atlanta United FC
- MLS Announces Kickoff Time Change for Sounders FC's Road Contest Against Chicago - Seattle Sounders FC
- Five 'Caps Who Could Suit up for Canada at the 2026 - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Four 'Caps Called up for CONCACAF Men's U-17 - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- MLS Disciplinary Committee Decisions: Week 6 - MLS
- Goalkeeper Dan Kennedy Announces Retirement from Professional Soccer - Los Angeles Galaxy