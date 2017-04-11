Chicago Fire Announces Time Change for Seattle Sounders

Chicago Fire

April 11, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - Chicago Fire

News Release

CHICAGO - The Chicago Fire Soccer Club announced Tuesday that the Fire's home match against Seattle Sounders FC on Saturday, May 13 will now kick off at 8 p.m. CT and be broadcast live on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes.

The match was originally scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT on CSN Chicago.

