Chicago Fire Acquire U.S. International Dax McCarty

CHICAGO- The Chicago Fire Soccer Club acquired midfielder Dax McCarty from the New York Red Bulls in exchange for $400,000 in General Allocation Money, designated as $200,000 in 2017 and $200,000 in 2018, the club announced Monday. McCarty's MLS contract is guaranteed through the 2017 season and the Fire hold options for 2018 and 2019.

"Since the middle of 2016, we made acquiring Dax our No. 1 priority," said Fire general manager Nelson Rodrî - guez. "In order to do so, we had to exchange worthy and appropriate compensation. We believe adding his character and leadership in the locker room, as well as his exceptional soccer abilities on the field, dramatically improves our team."

McCarty joins the Men in Red after having served as the Red Bulls' captain for the 2015 and 2016 seasons, during which he led his side to the 2015 MLS Supporters' Shield. The 29-year-old joined the Red Bulls on June 27, 2011 in a trade with D.C. United. Over the course of six seasons, McCarty appeared in 169 regular season games, scoring 14 goals and adding 27 assists. McCarty additionally made 17 post season appearances for the Red Bulls, scoring the game-winning goal in the first leg of the Eastern Conference Semifinal on Nov 1, 2015 and tallying an assist in the 2013 Eastern Conference Semifinal on Nov. 3, 2013.

In 2015, his first year as the Red Bulls' captain, McCarty recorded a career-high eight assists, including three multi-assist games. That year McCarty earned his first MLS All-Star nod and MLS Best XI honor.

McCarty began his professional career when he was selected in the first round (sixth overall) by FC Dallas after a collegiate career at UNC, where he scored four goals and added 11 assists in 45 appearances and earned 2005 All-ACC First Team honors.

McCarty made his professional debut on July 1, 2006 when he entered in the 85th minute of FC Dallas' match against Chivas USA. In five seasons with Dallas, McCarty appeared in 93 regular season matches, scored five goals and tallied 17 assists, and also scored one goal in five post-season matches. On Nov. 24, 2010, McCarty was selected by the Portland Timbers in the MLS Expansion Draft, and was immediately traded to D.C. United. Appointed United's captain at the beginning of the 2011 season, McCarty appeared in 13 matches that year before joining the Red Bulls on June 27. A product of the U.S. Soccer Under-17 Residency Program, McCarty appeared in all five of the United States' games in the run to the quarterfinals of the 2007 FIFA U-20 World Cup. McCarty made his senior debut in a friendly against Slovakia on Nov. 14, 2009 and has since earned five caps.

The Winter Park, Fla. native joined the U.S. Men's National Team's annual January Training Camp at The StubHub Center today, after he was granted permission by head coach Bruce Arena to delay his entry into camp for his wedding, which took place on Jan. 14.

Transaction: Chicago Fire acquire midfielder Dax McCarty from the New York Red Bulls in exchange for $400,000 in General Allocation Money.

Full Name: Michael Dax McCarty

Height: 5'9"

Weight: 150 lbs.

Date of birth: April 30, 1987

Hometown: Winter Park, FL

Citizenship: USA

Twitter: @DaxMcCarty11

