Chicago Defeats Sky Blue FC to Extend Undefeated Streak

News Release

CHICAGO - Red Stars defeated Sky Blue FC 2-1 in a come from behind victory as they stretch their undefeated streak to seven games.

Chicago fell quickly as Sky Blue midfielder Madison Tiernan headed in a near post goal off a Taylor Lytle corner kick in the third minute, making the Red Stars play catch up early on.

Midway through the first half, Red Stars forward Jen Hoy nearly found a couple goals. The first for Hoy came off a lobbed cross into the box from Sofia Huerta, looking to head the ball into the far post but bounced just wide. Moments later, Hoy found a loose ball in the box, striking it just wide of the net again.

Before the half ended, captain Christen Press also would find promising opportunities, but none too dangerous for Sky Blue goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan, bringing the first half to a close down 1-0.

With possession going back and forth in the second half, Chicago substitute Alyssa Mautz received a ball just wide of the 18-yard box. Seeing Sky Blue's goalkeeper off her line, Mautz tried chipping the ball past her, but Sheridan made a huge save and tipped the ball just to the side of the goal post.

In the 63rd minute, Vanessa DiBernardo was able to fight off a defender for a ball to get loose toward the goal. Just outside the 18-yard box, DiBernardo struck the ball, which was struck perfectly and hit the upper 90 past a diving Sheridan to equalize the match, 1-1.

Minutes later, Huerta received a ball inside the box from Casey Short. Huerta turned her defenders and struck the ball through two defenders to find the back of the net, giving Chicago the 2-1 lead.

Chicago begins their four-game road trip as the Red Stars start off in Seattle to take on the Reign on Wednesday, June 28 at 9:30 p.m. CT.

