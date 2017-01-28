Chicago Bulls Assignment Denzel Valentine Leads Windy City

January 28, 2017 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - New York Red Bulls News Release





Hoffman Estates, IL- The Windy City Bulls (10-15), presented by BMO Harris Bank, the official NBA Development League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, defeated the Erie BayHawks 113-100 Saturday evening at the Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates.

Denzel Valentine, who was on assignment from the Chicago Bulls, paced Windy City with 24 points along with eight assists and seven rebounds. Portland Trail Blazers assignment Jake Layman (17 points, 13 rebounds) and Alfonzo McKinnie (11 points, 12 rebounds) each contributed double-doubles. Alec Brown scored 12 of his 16 points in the first half.

The BayHawks (7-21) were led by Kalin Lucas who scored a game-high 40 points. Stephen Zimmerman, who was on assignment from the Orlando Magic, finished with 10 points and nine rebounds.

After trailing 27-21 at the end of the first quarter, Windy City outscored Erie 38-23 in the second period to take a 59-50 lead at the half. A three-pointer by Will Bynum with 4:01 remaining in the game gave the Bulls their largest lead, 103-83, as Windy City went on to earn the victory.

The Bulls outrebounded the BayHawks in the contest 49-42 while both teams finished shooting 42% from the field.

Windy City welcomed Chicago Bulls Champion Bill Cartwright who signed autographs for fans prior to tip-off and delivered a post-game testimony as part of the evening's Faith Night themed festivities.

The Bulls will head east for a three-game road swing beginning in Brooklyn against the Long Island Nets on Wednesday at 12:30 PM CST. Windy City will return home on Tuesday, Feb. 7 against the Grand Rapids Drive on Luvabulls Night. For more information visit WindyCityBulls.com.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Major League Soccer Stories from January 28, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.