Checkers to Host "Caturday" on January 14
January 9, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Charlotte Checkers today announced that they will host their first-ever "Caturday" on Saturday, Jan. 14, during their 6 p.m. game against the Cleveland Monsters.
As part of the feline-themed event, rescue cats from Carolina P.A.W.S., a non-profit organization dedicated to helping abandoned and abused cats and dogs throughout the greater Charlotte area, will be on the concourse and available for adoption during the game.
Please note that, unlike the Checkers' annual Pooch Party event for dogs, which will occur for the eighth consecutive year on Sunday, March 26, fans MAY NOT bring their own cats to the game.
Individual tickets can be purchased online via Ticketmaster or at the Bojangles' Coliseum box office. Saturday's game is the second of a season-long, eight-game home stand at Bojangles' Coliseum that begins with a game against Cleveland on Friday, Jan. 13, at 7:15 p.m.
