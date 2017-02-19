Checkers Take One Point, Surrender Comeback Win To Admirals

February 19, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release





MILWAUKEE, WI - In Milwaukee for the second time in three nights, the Checkers saw another lead evaporate, but were able to salvage a point in the standings with a 5-4 overtime loss to the Admirals.

Charlotte wasted no time putting themselves on the board, with Lucas Wallmark firing a one-time feed from Valentin Zykov home just 19 seconds after puck drop. That would kick off a back-and-forth affair between the two squads, with the Checkers twice extended their lead to two goals through the first forty minutes of play. The Admirals wouldn't quit, however, and quick strikes to end the second and start the third pulled them even with the home team as the contest headed down the stretch.

Neither side could pot the go-ahead goal for the remainder of regulation though, and the game would extend to overtime. The Admirals came out firing in the extra frame, ripping a shot off the crossbar mere seconds in, and the winner would shortly follow, as Adam Payerl struck for the second time on a slick deke to the short side less than a minute in.

Goal Summary

Period Time Team Goal Assist Assist

Score

1st 0:19 CHA Wallmark (17) Zykov Miller

1-0 CHA

1st 7:03 MIL Carrier (6) Ribeiro Smith PP 1-1

1st 11:27 CHA Newbury (7) Poturalski Nestrasil

2-1 CHA

2nd 2:13 CHA Zykov (14) Fleury Miller

3-1 CHA

2nd 4:19 MIL Gaudreau (12) O'Brien Aberg

3-2 CHA

2nd 10:10 CHA Miller (3) Wallmark Zykov

4-2 CHA

2nd 18:47 MIL Army (6) Richard Gaudreau

4-3 CHA

3rd 5:40 MIL Payerl (12) Kamenev

4-4

OT 0:44 MIL Gaudreau (13) Carrier

5-4 MIL

Quick Hits/Notes

Tonight ended the Checkers' final three-in-three of the season, with the team going 1-1-1. They are now 53-36-13 all time in three-in-threes ... This was the third overtime game between the Checkers and Admirals this season and the third Admirals win ... Charlotte is now 4-4 in games ending in overtime this season ... Lucas Wallmark's goal 19 seconds in was the fastest to open a game and period by a Checker this season ... Andrew Miller and Valentin Zykov both set career highs with three points each ... With three points tonight, Milwaukee's Frederick Gaudreau has eight points in five games against Charlotte this season ... Valentin Zykov extended his goal streak to three games, matching the longest by a Checker this season ... Andrej Nestrasil recorded an assist for the third straight game and Andrew Poturalski extended his point streak to six games ... Tonight was Andrew Miller's 200th AHL game ... Forwards Patrick Dwyer, Kyle Hagel, Sergey Tolchinsky and Brendan Woods and goaltender Michael Leighton missed the game due to injury ... Defenseman Kevin Raine was a healthy extra.

Up Next

The Checkers will return home to prepare for a six-game home stand starting Friday against Cleveland.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from February 19, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.