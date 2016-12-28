Checkers Swap Goaltenders with ECHL Florida

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Checkers today announced that they have recalled goaltender Daniel Altshuller from the ECHL's Florida Everblades. In addition, the team has also assigned goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic to the Everblades.

Altshuller, 22, started the season with the Everblades and has also appeared in five games for the Checkers, going 1-2-0 with a 3.44 goals-against average and .884 save percentage at the AHL level. Meanwhile, the native of Ottawa, Ontario, is 5-0-1 with a 1.68 goals-against average and .934 save percentage with Florida, including a 38-save effort in a 3-1 victory over Orlando on Dec. 27. The Hurricanes drafted Altshuller with their third-round choice (69th overall) in 2012.

Nedeljkovic, 20, joins Florida for the first time this season after starting his rookie campaign with a 3-12-0 record, 3.44 goals-against average and .876 save percentage with the Checkers. Carolina's second-round draft choice (37th overall) in 2014, the Parma, Ohio, native posted a 2-1-0 record, 3.38 goals-against average and .841 save percentage in three previous ECHL games with Florida while on an amateur tryout stint as a junior-aged player in April 2015.

The Checkers return from a seven-day holiday break to face the Manitoba Moose on Friday, Dec. 30. That begins a six-game road trip that will also take the team through Chicago, Grand Rapids and Milwaukee before their next home game on Friday, Jan. 13.

