Checkers Stay Alive in Playoff Race

April 14, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers
News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - A point earned for getting to overtime at Grand Rapids ended up being enough for the Checkers to stay alive in the playoff race.
Charlotte's result, coupled with Cleveland's 1-0 loss to Manitoba, means that the Checkers can clinch their first playoff berth since 2013 by earning just one point in their regular-season finale at Chicago tomorrow (8 p.m.).
Charlotte could have clinched a playoff berth with a win tonight, but the Griffins' Eric Tangradi ended those hopes with a goal at the 1:33 mark of overtime. That set up a tense finish with eyes on Cleveland's game that ended mere minutes later, with Cleveland having the opportunity to elminate the Checkers with a victory, but Manitoba held on for the shutout.
Rookies provided all of the scoring for Charlotte in the form of Andrew Poturalski, who recorded his second goal in as many games and fourth point (3g, 1a) in four contests since returning from his first NHL stint with the Carolina Hurricanes, and Haydn Fleury, whose blast from the point tied the game midway through the third period.
Tom McCollum made 38 saves for the Checkers, who extended their point streak to six games (4-0-2) despite suffering overtime/shootout losses to the Griffins in each of the last two.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board
American Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2017
- Remarkable Phantoms Comeback Secures Home Ice in Calder Cup - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolves Earn Point in Loss at Iowa, Stay in Central Division - Chicago Wolves
- Bridgeport's Playoff Hopes Dashed in Setback on Friday - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Over 9,800 Fans See Wild Defeat Wolves 3-2 in Home Finale - Iowa Wild
- Devils Fall to Amerks - Albany Devils
- Wolf Pack Game Recap - Utica Comets 5, Hartford Wolf Pack 4 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Crunch Take Down Senators, 4-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Penguins Lose to Hershey, 2-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Monsters Drop Season Finale to Manitoba, 1-0 - Cleveland Monsters
- Checkers Stay Alive in Playoff Race - Charlotte Checkers
- P-Bruins Clinch Postseason Berth Despite 5-4 OT Loss - Providence Bruins
- Manitoba Shut Down Cleveland - Manitoba Moose
- B-Sens Falter in Syracuse 4-1 - Binghamton Senators
- Toronto Topples St. John's 5-3 - St. John's IceCaps
- Admirals, Predators Extend Affiliation Agreement - Milwaukee Admirals
- Agostino Named AHL's Most Valuable Player - Chicago Wolves
- Playoff Fate to be Determined this Weekend - Bridgeport Sound Tigers