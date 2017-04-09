April 9, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers
News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - While it was a far cry from last night's fireworks, the Checkers were able to keep their momentum rolling and pick up a weekend sweep thanks to a 3-1 victory over the Texas Stars.
The visitors came out with a vengeance in the opening frame, doubling up the Checkers in shots on goal but failing to convert on any chances. Charlotte broke the scoring open in the second, with Patrick Dwyer tapping in a Levko Koper shot that leaked through Stars netminder Justin Peters, followed by a power-play snipe off the stick of Phil Di Giuseppe.
The Checkers held strong down the stretch of the third, but the Stars were finally able to put one on the board in the waning moments of regulation to break up Tom McCollum's shutout bid and make it a one-goal game. But Texas' comeback hopes didn't last long, as Connor Brickley swooped in to cash in on the empty net off the ensuing faceoff and push the Checkers' lead back to 3-1, where it would stay for the remaining seconds of the game.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board
American Hockey League Stories from April 9, 2017
- Checkers Shoot Down Stars 3-1 - Charlotte Checkers
- Stars Fall Short in Charlotte, 3-1 - Texas Stars
- Manitoba Moose Moose Announce Award Winners - Manitoba Moose
- Avalanche Reassign Defenseman Anton Lindholm and Duncan Siemens - San Antonio Rampage
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- Butler Recalled Under Emergency Conditions - Chicago Wolves
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Joel Vermin, Michael Bournival To Syracuse - Syracuse Crunch
- Dallas Assigns Six Players to Texas - Texas Stars
- Penguins Recall Christian Hilbrich from Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Transaction: Robert Hagg Recalled by Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Rangers Recall Goaltender Magnus Hellberg - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Blue Jackets Recall Monsters Left Wing Sonny Milano - Cleveland Monsters
- Texas Adds McPherson, Houk and Miceli on Tryout Agreements - Texas Stars
- Shinkaruk Stays Hot in 5-2 Win over San Jose - Stockton Heat
- Reign Cruise Past Gulls on Military Appreciation Night - Ontario Reign
- Monster Mash Leads Hogs to 4-2 Win in Milwaukee - Rockford IceHogs
- Monsters Topple Griffins, 4-0 - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolves Vault into First Place - Chicago Wolves