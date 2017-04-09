Checkers Shoot Down Stars 3-1

News Release

CHARLOTTE, NC - While it was a far cry from last night's fireworks, the Checkers were able to keep their momentum rolling and pick up a weekend sweep thanks to a 3-1 victory over the Texas Stars.

The visitors came out with a vengeance in the opening frame, doubling up the Checkers in shots on goal but failing to convert on any chances. Charlotte broke the scoring open in the second, with Patrick Dwyer tapping in a Levko Koper shot that leaked through Stars netminder Justin Peters, followed by a power-play snipe off the stick of Phil Di Giuseppe.

The Checkers held strong down the stretch of the third, but the Stars were finally able to put one on the board in the waning moments of regulation to break up Tom McCollum's shutout bid and make it a one-goal game. But Texas' comeback hopes didn't last long, as Connor Brickley swooped in to cash in on the empty net off the ensuing faceoff and push the Checkers' lead back to 3-1, where it would stay for the remaining seconds of the game.

