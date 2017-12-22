Checkers Put up Touchdown on Football Night

News Release

Quotes Coach Mike Vellucci on the difference from yesterday's start We were engaged mentally and physically a lot more from the start. We were ready for faceoffs, we won more draws, we had the puck more and just played a better, solid game.

Vellucci on Alex Nedeljkovic getting the shutout after he was pulled the night before Huge bounce back. He made some huge saves early on when they could have one one or two up on us. We made some monstrous mistakes there and he made some huge saves. His mental fortitude is very good and I was confident he was going to bounce back.

Nedeljkovic on moving on from yesterday's short outing It's easy. Yesterday is over with and today's a new day. Being a professional athlete is about forgetting the past and worrying about what's coming next.

Nedeljkovic on staying sharp when not facing a lot of shots It's just all mental at that point. You've got to make sure you're staying in the game, because every time the puck is in your zone you never know what's going to happen. You've got to be ready for anything.

Aleksi Saarela on his hat trick We played a really good game as a line and Brownie made a couple of good passes there. It's easy for me to shoot the puck and find the empty hole from there. On our power play we move the puck quick so it opens up a little easier for me to make that shot. I usually try to shoot up high, and it worked out today.

Saarela on the difference between yesterday and today I don't think we played that bad yesterday, it was just that they had five shots and five goals. That was unlucky for us, but we played a really good game from the get go today so I'm really proud of the guys.

Up Next

The Checkers will enjoy a bit of a break for the holidays before returning to the ice for a visit to Binghamton on Dec. 27.

