Checkers Put up Touchdown on Football Night

December 22, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers
News Release
Quotes Coach Mike Vellucci on the difference from yesterday's start We were engaged mentally and physically a lot more from the start. We were ready for faceoffs, we won more draws, we had the puck more and just played a better, solid game.
Vellucci on Alex Nedeljkovic getting the shutout after he was pulled the night before Huge bounce back. He made some huge saves early on when they could have one one or two up on us. We made some monstrous mistakes there and he made some huge saves. His mental fortitude is very good and I was confident he was going to bounce back.
Nedeljkovic on moving on from yesterday's short outing It's easy. Yesterday is over with and today's a new day. Being a professional athlete is about forgetting the past and worrying about what's coming next.
Nedeljkovic on staying sharp when not facing a lot of shots It's just all mental at that point. You've got to make sure you're staying in the game, because every time the puck is in your zone you never know what's going to happen. You've got to be ready for anything.
Aleksi Saarela on his hat trick We played a really good game as a line and Brownie made a couple of good passes there. It's easy for me to shoot the puck and find the empty hole from there. On our power play we move the puck quick so it opens up a little easier for me to make that shot. I usually try to shoot up high, and it worked out today.
Saarela on the difference between yesterday and today I don't think we played that bad yesterday, it was just that they had five shots and five goals. That was unlucky for us, but we played a really good game from the get go today so I'm really proud of the guys.
Up Next
The Checkers will enjoy a bit of a break for the holidays before returning to the ice for a visit to Binghamton on Dec. 27.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board
American Hockey League Stories from December 22, 2017
- BLUE JACKETS RECALL FORWARDS MOTTE, SCHROEDER FROM MONSTERS - Cleveland Monsters
- Manitoba Moose Dienes Reassigned to Jacksonville - Manitoba Moose
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- BLUE JACKETS ASSIGN LEFT WING SONNY MILANO TO MONSTERS - Cleveland Monsters
- Manitoba Upends San Antonio 7-2 - San Antonio Rampage
- Checkers Put up Touchdown on Football Night - Charlotte Checkers
- Red Wings Recall Bertuzzi from Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolves Rally for 5-4 Win against Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Wolves Rally to Stretch Win Streak to Six - Chicago Wolves
- RAMPAGE RECALL NICOLAS MELOCHE, JOE CANNATA, AND BRADY SHAW FROM COLORADO EAGLES - San Antonio Rampage
- Comets Recall Forward Danny Moynihan - Utica Comets
- Christmas Comes Early for AUD Authority with Purchase of Tartan Textile - Utica Comets
- MONSTERS TO HOST "STAR WARS" NIGHT FRIDAY, SKI HAT GIVEAWAY SATURDAY - Cleveland Monsters
- Griffins Host $2 Beers/Hot Dogs and 21st Annual New Year's Eve Celebration - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Three-Goal Third Period Sends Amerks Past Senators - Rochester Americans
- Resilient Phantoms Battle Back for Standings Point against Hartford - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Hartford Wolf Pack 5, Lehigh Valley Phantoms 4 (OT) - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Wild Falls 5-4 in Overtime to Monsters - Iowa Wild