Checkers Pick up a Point in Shootout Loss to Griffins

News Release

CHARLOTTE, NC - In a tight defensive battle, the Checkers were able to earn a point in the standings, but dropped the contest to Grand Rapids 2-1 in a shootout.

Andrew Poturalski was the only Checker to produce any offense in regulation, picking up his 51st point of the year, while Tom McCollum stood tall for the remainder of the contest. Playing as a visitor at Van Andel Arena for the first time in his career, the netminder stopped 42 of 43 shots over 65 minutes of play.

Charlotte got on the board first courtesy of the team's leading scorer, Poturalski, who showed off his patience by carrying the puck all the way around the back of the net before curling around in front and wiring one in. That would stand as the only goal in the opening frame, but the Griffins answered back in the second, with Matthew Ford capitalizing on a strange bounce off the end boards to tie the game.

From that point on, despite strong pushes from both sides, the goalies took center stage, turning aside everything they saw in the third period to force the game to overtime. The Checkers dominated possession in the extra frame but couldn't come through with the winner and the game would proceed to a shootout.

Each of the first two shooters from both sides lit the lamp, then each goalie turned aside their third attempts to push the shootout to sudden death. After Phil Di Giuseppe was denied on a quick backhand move, Filip Hronek dangled his way around McCollum and found the back of the net, securing the win for the home squad.

Goal Summary PERIOD

TIME

TEAM

GOAL

ASSIST

ASSIST

SCORE

1 2

7:40 4:01

CHA GR

Poturalski (18) Ford (13)

Di Giuseppe Callahan

Chelios Russo

- - 1-0 CHA 1-1

Notes With one point tonight, the Checkers are now tied at 84 with the Cleveland Monsters for the fourth and final Central Division playoff spot. Both teams have two games remaining on their schedule ... Tonight was the first shootout loss by the Checkers this season ... The Checkers have now earned a point in eight of their last nine road games ... Charlotte has earned at least a point in five of its last six visits to Van Andel Arena, dating back to last season ... The Checkers went scoreless on four man advantages tonight, snapping a three-game streak, their longest this season ... Aleksi Saarela left the game in the second period and did not return ... Lucas Wallmark, Jake Bean, Danny Kristo, Erik Karlsson, Michael Leighton and Kyle Hagel missed the game due to injury ... Brendan Woods, Sergey Tolchinsky and Tyler Ganly served as healthy extras

Up Next The Checkers return to Grand Rapids for the final time Friday night at 7 p.m.

